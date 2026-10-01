THE RED CLAY STRAYS to Launch 2027 Leg of Grateful Tour

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The Red Clay Strays will carry on their 'Grateful Tour' with a new run of 2027 headline shows in arenas and amphitheaters across North America. The newly announced dates begin January 22, 2027, at Raleigh, NC's Lenovo Center and then continue into late September.

Highlights include Rosemont, IL's Allstate Arena (January 28), Cleveland, OH's Rocket Arena (February 4), Edmonton, AB's Rogers Place (March 12), Clarkston, MI's Pine Knob Music Theatre (July 31), Los Angeles, CA's The Greek Theatre (August 17), Rogers, AR's Walmart AMP (September 9), Oklahoma City, OK's Paycom Center (September 16), and Austin, TX's Moody Center (September 19), along with three hometown headline events set for Mobile, AL's Regions Arena on Thursday, March 25, Friday, March 26, and Saturday, March 27, 2027.

Support for the 'Grateful Tour '27' comes from Avery Anna (January 22-February 26, March 18-19, April 29), The Bends (March 11-14), and St. Paul & The Broken Bones (March 25-27, July 23-September 19).

OG Strays Fanclub Presales begin Monday, October 5 at 10:00 am (local); Verified Strays Presales follow on Monday, October 5 at 1:00 pm (local); Red Clay Strays App User General Presales start on Tuesday, October 6 at 10:00 am (local). Public On-Sales get underway Friday, October 9 at 10:00 am (local). For complete details and ticket information, visit www.redclaystrays.com/tour.

Hailed by Rolling Stone in a four-star rave review as 'an urgent, timely rec­ord that stands toe to toe with anything coming out of the rock world,' The Red Clay Strays' acclaimed third studio album, Grateful, is available everywhere now via HBYCO Records/RCA Records. The award-winning, 3x RIAA Platinum-certified band is currently bringing that energy to arenas coast-to-coast on an epic North American headline tour – their biggest live run thus far.

The Grateful Tour '26 – which has already seen shows at such venues as Boston, MA's TD Garden, New York City's sold-out Madison Square Garden, and Vancouver, BC's Rogers Arena – continues October 1, at Pittsburgh, PA's PPG Paints Arena, followed by headline dates including two-night stands at Fort Worth, TX's Dickies Arena (October 7-8) and Nashville, TN's Bridgestone Arena (October 22-23), Atlanta, GA's State Farm Arena (November 13), and Las Vegas, NV's MGM Grand Garden Arena (December 5).

An array of special guests will join The Red Clay Strays on select dates throughout the Grateful Tour, including The Revivalists, Travis Tritt, Sierra Ferrell, Muscadine Bloodline, Shane Smith and The Saints, Wyatt Flores, Haley Reinhart, and Brent Cobb.

2026 has proven a landmark year for The Red Clay Strays. In addition to their sold-out Madison Square Garden headline debut, the band recently made their second-ever appearance on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performing the Grateful standout, 'Don't Wanna Know.' This year has also seen The Red Clay Strays honored as 'Group of the Year' at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards – their second consecutive triumph at the ACMs following a 2025 win as 'New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year.' The band also hosted the premiere edition of 'The Red Clay Strays Fan Fest 2026,' a sold-out five-night event at Rexford, MT's Abayance Bay Marina, along with performances at such festivals as Indio, CA's Stagecoach and Nashville, TN's annual CMA Fest presented by SoFi.

A collection of 11 songs, Grateful marks the latest chapter in The Red Clay Strays' journey from their hometown of Mobile, AL, to packing arenas around the world. The band first set out with 2022's RIAA Gold-certified crowdfunded debut LP, Moment of Truth, and then released 2024's Made By These Moments, earning them 3x RIAA Platinum certification for the #1 hit single, 'Wondering Why,' along with accolades including the Americana Music Honors & Awards' 2024 'Emerging Artist of the Year,' the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards' 2025 'New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year,' and the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards' 2025 'Vocal Group of the Year.'

Working once again with producer Dave Cobb, with whom they previously collaborated on Made For These Moments, between his Savannah, GA home studio and the historic RCA Studio A in Nashville, the six-member band – Brandon Coleman (lead vocals, guitar), Drew Nix (guitar, vocals), Andrew Bishop (bass), Zach Rishel (guitar), John Hall (drums), and Sevans Henderson (keyboards) – reached a new level of comfort in the recording process, often workshopping ideas or collectively writing songs during sessions.

The album showcases standout tracks such as the churning hit single, 'People Hatin'' and the tender 'If I Didn't Know You,' the latter joined by an official music video co-starring avowed fans, comedian Matt Rife and fitness influencer Mariah Morse, currently boasting over 7.1M views on YouTube.

Grateful Tour '26-'27

OCTOBER 1 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena *

3 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena *

7 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena +

8 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena +

14 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center *

15 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena *

17 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium *

18 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena *

22 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena ^

23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena ^

28 – Knoxville, TN – Food City Center ^^

31 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC +

NOVEMBER 5 – Baton Rouge, LA – Raising Cane's River Center ‡

6 – Bossier City, LA – Brookshire Grocery Arena ‡

8 – Jonesboro, AR – First National Bank Arena ‡

13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena ||

DECEMBER 5 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena ‡

JANUARY 2027 22 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

23 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena **

28 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena **

29 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center **

31 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center **

FEBRUARY 2027 4 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena **

5 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse **

11 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum **

25 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena **

26 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

28 – Tampa, FL – The Hondo Rodeo Fest Tampa †

MARCH 2027 11 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre #

12 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place #

14 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre #

18 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun **

19 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center **

25 – Mobile, AL – Regions Arena ††

26 – Mobile, AL – Regions Arena ††

27 – Mobile, AL – Regions Arena ††

APRIL 2027 29 – Lubbock, TX – Cook's Garage **

JULY 2027 23 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater ††

24 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion ††

29 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC ††

31 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre ††

AUGUST 2027 5 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center ††

12 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley ††

13 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center ††

15 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Arena ††

17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre ††

21 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater ††

22 – Boise, ID – Extra Mile Arena ††

28 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheater

SEPTEMBER 2027 9 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP ††

11 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater ††

16 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center ††

18 – Corpus Christi, TX – Hilliard Center Arena ††

19 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ††

† Festival Appearance

* w/ Special Guests The Revivalists & Haley Reinhart

+ w/ Special Guests Shane Smith and The Saints & Brent Cobb

^ w/ Special Guests Sierra Ferrell & Brent Cobb

^^ w/ Special Guests Wyatt Flores & Brent Cobb

‡ w/ Special Guests Muscadine Bloodline & Brent Cobb

|| w/ Special Guests Travis Tritt & Brent Cobb

** w/ Special Guest Avery Anna

# w/ Special Guests The Bends

†† w/ Special Guests St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 11 Hrs 35 Min 03 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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