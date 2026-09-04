THE PARADOX Release New Single "That's Not Fair" Ahead of EP

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The Paradox have released 'That's Not Fair,' a new single from their forthcoming EP Proceed With Caution, out October 2. The track arrives as the Atlanta four-piece prepares to bring their live show across the country on their first-ever headlining tour, which is now completely sold out.

The Paradox first previewed 'That's Not Fair' during their recent appearance on Kai Cenat's 24-hour livestream, giving his audience an early taste of the new single. The band turned a packed room at the AMP house into an impromptu rock show, performing their viral single 'I Kinda Like That' before Kai, fully embracing his emo-rockstar alter ego, Kyle, grabbed the mic and joined them for the performance himself.

Now arriving in full, 'That's Not Fair' finds The Paradox returning to the raw, fast-moving spirit of punk's earliest innovators. An ode to the genre's origins, the track pays homage to the urgent, stripped-back energy of bands like the Ramones while filtering that influence through The Paradox's own towering hooks, emotional candor, and live-wire intensity. It marks a distinct new side of the band's sound and another sign of how freely they move between punk's foundations and its future.

''That's Not Fair' was inspired by The Ramones, sonically, and it came from us talking about the funniest messed up stuff that has happened to us throughout our lives,' stated lead vocalist Eric Dangerfield. 'We spent a lot of time trying to find the best verses and we're really excited for everyone to hear it because it was so fun to make.'

It follows last month's 'I Kinda Like That,' the second single from Proceed With Caution, which is currently in the Top 20 on the Alternative Radio chart. The teaser video took over the internet, amassing more than 3.3 million views on TikTok, with comments and reposts from Tyla, Joe Jonas, and Normani, as well as 2 million views on Instagram. The EP's first single, 'Good For Me,' has also made a major impact, with teaser content generating more than 4 million combined views across Instagram and TikTok ahead of its release.

The release follows a landmark year for The Paradox. Earlier this year, the group became the first all-Black band to reach No. 1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart with their breakout hit 'Get The Message.' Their single 'Do Me Like That' also reached No. 47 on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart and No. 4 on Alternative Digital Song Sales chart. The band was recently selected for YouTube's Foundry Class of 2026, YouTube Music's global artist-development program for independent artists and performed on NPR Tiny Desk for Black Music Month.

Now, the momentum is translating directly to the stage: every date on The Paradox's first-ever national headlining tour has sold out. The coast-to-coast run kicks off October 14 in Dallas and wraps November 18 with a hometown finale in Atlanta, with stops including Houston, Austin, Los Angeles, Denver, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, and more.

Formed in Atlanta in the summer of 2024, The Paradox, Eric Dangerfield (vocals/guitar), Christopher 'Xelan' Bernard (lead guitar/vocals), Donald Bryant (bass), and Percy 'PC3' Crews (drums), have built an audience of more than 2.1 million followers across platforms in just two years. Their growing list of champions includes Billie Joe Armstrong, who personally invited the band to open for Green Day at a stadium show, as well as Travis Barker, Joel Madden, Jack White, Kid Cudi, SZA, and LeBron James.

The Paradox – First-Ever Headlining Tour (*All Dates Sold Out*)

Wednesday, October 14, 2026 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues – Cambridge Room

Thursday, October 15, 2026 – Houston, TX – House of Blues – Bronze Peacock

Friday, October 16, 2026 – Austin, TX – 3Ten

Monday, October 19, 2026 – Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge

Tuesday, October 20, 2026 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues – Voodoo Room

Thursday, October 22, 2026 – Los Angeles, CA – Moroccan Lounge

Friday, October 23, 2026 – Los Angeles, CA – Moroccan Lounge

Sunday, October 25, 2026 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

Tuesday, October 27, 2026 – Denver, CO – Marquis

Friday, October 30, 2026 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway

Saturday, October 31, 2026 – Milwaukee, WI – Rave Bar

Monday, November 2, 2026 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI Indy

Tuesday, November 3, 2026 – Detroit, MI – Sanctuary

Wednesday, November 4, 2026 – Columbus, OH – A&R Music Bar

Friday, November 6, 2026 – Boston, MA – Sonia

Sunday, November 8, 2026 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge

Monday, November 9, 2026 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge

Wednesday, November 11, 2026 – Philadelphia, PA – Warehouse on Watts

Friday, November 13, 2026 – Towson, MD – The Recher

Tuesday, November 17, 2026 – Jacksonville, FL – Jack Rabbits

Wednesday, November 18, 2026 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade – Hell

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