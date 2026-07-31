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PLAQUEBOYMAX Releases New Single DIVA

The release adds another track to the artist's growing discography.

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PLAQUEBOYMAX Releases New Single DIVA

PLAQUEBOYMAX has released a new single titled DIVA, according to information distributed by Interscope Capitol.

PlaqueBoyMax releases new single 'Diva,' out now via Field Trip Recordings / Capitol Records. Mixing rap with modern club strains, the booming track finds Max combining synths, pulsing bass, and relentless verses.

The release arrives on the heels of a breakout week at Kai Cenat's Streamer University, where Max became one of the event's most talked-about personalities. In less than a week, he added more than 400,000 new followers while appearing alongside creators including Kai Cenat, Wardrobe, Skai Jackson, and others. His now-signature catchphrase, 'Diva,' quickly became one of the event's defining viral moments.

'Diva' also includes a shout-out to Prince, a major inspiration as Max leans into his expressive new era kicked off when he unveiled his bold 'DIVA' tattoo and debuted a new logo that builds on the legendary artist's iconic Love Symbol. He's also been on a roll releasing new music. 'Thong Song' dropped in June, while May brought his Crash Dummy EP. Prior to that, he shared 'wyd' featuring Bryson Tiller and a music video starring Keke Palmer.

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