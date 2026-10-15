THE MUSIC OF HEY ARNOLD! LIVE to Celebrate 30 Years on North American Tour

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

This fall, THE MUSIC OF HEY ARNOLD! LIVE featuring Jim Lang & The PS 118 AllStars will celebrate the 30th anniversary of one of television's most cherished animated series with a run of North American dates including stops in NYC, LA, Nashville, Chicago, San Francisco and more.

As the Los Angeles Times wrote, 'The Nickelodeon series' commitment to authenticity gave young viewers stories about the immigrant experience and unconventional families.' Three decades later, Hey Arnold! remains not only a beacon of millennial nostalgia, but an enduring series with themes that still speak to the next generation.

There is no Hey Arnold! without its unique soundtrack and it continues to connect with fans of all ages and inspire musicians around the world. The PS 118 AllStars is led by award winning composer Jim Lang, best known for his unforgettable theme music, original songs, and score for Hey Arnold!

The one of a kind concert brings the music of the series to life on stage. Blending jazz, hip hop, blues, R&B and funk, Lang created a unique sound, helping give Hey Arnold! its heart, warmth, humor and soul. The evening features the show's unforgettable themes, fan favorite songs, and some of the moments that made Hey Arnold! so special. Accompanied by multimedia visuals and stories from behind the music, the performance also includes a special guest appearance by series creator Craig Bartlett.

Whether you grew up with Hey Arnold! or are discovering its music for the first time, this 30th anniversary celebration is a chance to experience one of animation's most distinctive and enduring scores performed live by the composer who created it. Tickets are selling fast with several dates already sold out; tickets are available here.

Tour Dates

10.26.26 - Pappy & Harriet's - Pioneertown, CA *SOLD OUT

10.28.26 - Chevalier Theatre - Boston, MA

10.29.26 - City Winery (early and late show) - Philadelphia, PA *SOLD OUT

11.01.26 - Higher Ground - Burlington, VT

11.02.26 - The Wilbur - Boston, MA *SOLD OUT

11.03.26 - Le Poisson Rouge (early and late show) - New York, NY *SOLD OUT

11.04.26 - 930 Club - Washington, DC

11.06.26 - City Winery (early and late show) - Nashville, TN *SOLD OUT

11.07.26 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL

11.09.26 - Turner Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

11.10.26 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO

11.12.26 - Fillmore New Orleans - New Orleans, LA

11.16.26 - House of Blues Houston - Houston, TX

11.17.26 - Texas Theatre - Dallas, TX

11.18.26 - The Moody Center - Austin, TX

11.22.26 - Neptune Theater - Seattle, WA

11.24.26 - Castro Theatre - San Francisco, CA *SOLD OUT

11.25.26 - Castro Theatre - San Francisco, CA *NEW SHOW ADDED

11.27.26 - Golden State Theater - Monterey, CA

11.28.26 - Tower Theater - Fresno, CA

11.29.26 - Observatory OC - Santa Ana, CA

11.30.26 - Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

12.02.26 - The Belasco - Los Angeles, CA *SOLD OUT

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 10 Hrs 37 Min 07 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me