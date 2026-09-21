THE LONGEST JOHNS to Launch ENDS OF THE EARTH U.S. Tour in October

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Chart-topping folk group The Longest Johns are known the world over for their rollicking harmonies and raucous energy, blowing new wind into the sails of traditional sea shanties and work songs. The Longest Johns voyage stateside in mid-October for a U.S. tour to support their latest release Ends of the Earth, out now.

Led by the core trio of Johnathan 'JD' Darley, Andy Yates and Robbie Sattin, The Longest Johns formed in 2012 around a kitchen table in their native Bristol. The band bonded over a shared love of maritime folk music, wry humour, digital culture and their own songwriting.

Years of relentless touring, a strong online presence and a string of acclaimed releases helped them build a devoted global fanbase. Their breakout moment came in 2021 when their rendition of the traditional New Zealand folk song 'Wellerman' went viral on TikTok, sparking the global 'ShantyTok' phenomenon and igniting a worldwide resurgence in sea shanty music.

In 2024 they released the fan-funded album Voyage, accompanied by a book of original stories, artwork and lyrics. Voyage has since surpassed 7 million streams on Spotify. Across their catalogue the band now reach over 628,000 monthly listeners, generating more than 3.7 million streams every month.

Their latest album, Ends of the Earth (2026), sees the band pushing their signature vocal sound into new territories as they explore everything from the crimes of the eighteenth century to the monsters lurking in the vast wilderness of America. Expect beautiful harmonies, driving folk-rock and the sound of a band pushing themselves to their sonic limits with guest instrumentation including flute, violin, trumpet and double bass. All but two of the tracks on Ends of the Earth are original compositions.

The band continues to take folk music back to its roots by many routes. Proud digital natives and avid gamers, they performed at the opening of the 2025 Pokémon Europe International Championships where they debuted the track 'Face the World' written especially for the event. They have also collaborated with the gaming community through appearances in the annual Jingle Jam hosted by The Yogscast and through their own streaming channel LongestJohnsGaming.

With over half a million YouTube subscribers and a global touring audience, The Longest Johns have travelled extensively across the UK, Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand. In 2026 they will tour extensively across the UK, the United States, Europe and Canada, continuing to bring their powerful harmonies and modern take on traditional folk songs to audiences around the world.

Tour Dates

OCT 24 / MILWAUKEE, WI @ The Argo

OCT 25 / CHICAGO, IL @ Vic Theater

OCT 26 / MINNEAPOLIS, MN @ Varsity Theater

OCT 27 / MADISON, WI @ Atwood Music Hall

OCT 28 / GRAND RAPIDS, MI @ The Intersection

OCT 30 / CLEVELAND, OH @ House of Blues

OCT 31 / INDIANAPOLIS, IN @ The Vogue

NOV 1 / NASHVILLE, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

NOV 2 / CINCINNATI, OH @ Bogart's

NOV 4 / WARRENDALE, PA @ Jergels Rhythm Grille

NOV 5 / NEW YORK, NY @ Sony Hall

NOV 6 / WASHINGTON, DC @ Lincoln Theater

NOV 7 / PHOENIXVILLE, PA @ Colonial Theatre

NOV 8 / RED BANK, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

NOV 10 / NORTHAMPTON, MA @ The Academy of Music Theatre

NOV 11 / BOSTON, MA @ The Wilbur

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