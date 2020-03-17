THE LICKERISH QUARTET Lighthouse Spaceship' Lyric Video Out Now

THE LICKERISH QUARTET (featuring former Jellyfish members Roger Joseph Manning Jr., Tim Smith and Eric Dover) released the lyric video for "Lighthouse Spaceship," the first single from their highly anticipated debut EP, THREESOME VOL. 1 , which is set for release on May 15 via The Lickerish Quartet/Label Logic, as distributed by Ingrooves. Pre-orders are now available here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aZM8CQxnOPQ

In 2017, these three masterful musicians reconnected the melodiously fruitful bond they formed in 1993 on Jellyfish's second and last album, SPILT MILK . In the midst of supporting the visions of the other artists they've performed with since then, they've spent these last three years creating something they could truly call their own. Manning, Smith, and Dover's undeniable chemistry can now be found within every sonic pore of the four brand new songs that comprise THREESOME VOL. 1 .

From the mischievous harmonic invitation of "Fadoodle" to the folk-tinged uplift of "Bluebird's Blues" to the twangy lamentation of "There Is a Magic Number" to the cosmic muscle of the EP's first single, "Lighthouse Spaceship," THREESOME VOL. 1 confirms the communal strengths of a trio of songwriters who have clearly retained an intuitive sense of knowing exactly how to elevate the sum of each other's musical chops.

The EP concludes with the quite heady 6½-minute trip on a "Lighthouse Spaceship." Manning reflects, "It was just a big experiment we were eager to conduct, and Eric's genesis for the idea of the lyric really helped pull it all together. Once we had that very vivid imagery in hand, we could start expanding upon it in the arrangement to help paint the visual extension of his lyrics, which are wonderfully psychedelic."

"While touring with Jellyfish, it was pretty clear to me that both Eric and Tim had plenty to say as writers in their own right," Manning reports. "All these years later, it was like picking up where we left off in many ways. Ultimately, the songs go on their own journeys, but I also think our collective vocal sound puts a stamp on all of them, no matter who's singing lead. That's what really joins it all together." Smith very much agrees with that assessment. "It's a good feeling knowing we found a way to blend together again as the three of us, and then find new ways to explore our ideas," he marvels. "I think all the songs we did make something magical out of the mundane aspects of daily life." As Eric Dover concludes, "It was an instantaneous thing we did, from Note 1. It set the mood, and it's a beautiful moment. Being able to do that is one of the things we have going on together musically."

www.thelickerishquartet.com





