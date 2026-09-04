THE FLESHTONES Release 50th Anniversary Single on Yep Roc Records

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Fifty years in and still flying the Super Rock flag, The Fleshtones return with 'Float Your Showboat' b/w 'Hear Today,' a brand-new double-sided single celebrating the band's golden anniversary, out today on Yep Roc Records. The songs are available as a limited-edition 7-inch vinyl single and across all digital platforms.

The two new songs find The Fleshtones—Peter Zaremba, Keith Streng, Bill Milhizer, and Ken Fox—doing what they've done since 1976: delivering their unmistakable fusion of garage punk, soul, big beat, and irrepressible showmanship with no signs of slowing down.

The single arrives during a milestone year for the New York rock 'n' roll institution, which celebrated its 50th anniversary with a special sold-out show at New York City's Bowery Ballroom in August. This fall, The Fleshtones take the celebration overseas with an extensive run of dates throughout Sweden, Norway, and Italy in October and November.

Of 'Float Your Showboat,' Peter Zaremba offers: 'Keith (Streng) sent me a track he recorded in Stockholm. He said it could use words but he already had a snappy chorus about 'floating your showboat, baby.' His music just so happened that it fit a lyrical idea that was knocking around in my head. A little trip to the body shop, and voila, kinda a classic Fleshtones-style big-beat rocker. It's about 'wet-blankets' in situations where people should be enjoying life. Basically a positive message behind the snarky tone. Have some fun. And Goa was great.'

And, 'Hear Today' is a song that's been in my head for almost 40 years, so maybe that's why it sounds kinda '80s,' Zaremba adds. 'Oh, I shouldn't say that. When The Cutting Edge finished its run on MTV, its producer, our friend Carlos Grasso, told me he was gonna produce a new show called Let's Dance. He didn't ask me to, but I thought up music for a theme song for the show, but I never got past the title for lyrics. Over the years the title of my imaginary theme song morphed into 'Hear Today' but I still didn't have lyrics. When Keith pitched the idea of a 50th anniversary release for The Fleshtones, I took our own cue that it's getting late and buckled down and wrote the song.'

Since forming in Queens in 1976, The Fleshtones have remained one of rock 'n roll's most enduring and beloved live acts, earning a reputation for sweat-soaked performances, infectious grooves, and a devotion to the raw spirit of rock music that has inspired generations of fans and musicians. Over five decades, the band has released a celebrated catalog of albums while becoming fixtures in New York's downtown music culture and international garage rock scenes.

They have also been the subject of books (Sweat by Joe Bonomo), movies (Pardon Us For Living But The Graveyard's Full, 2009), played with Ian McKellen on Andy Warhol's MTV program Andy Warhol's Fifteen Minutes, and were the last band to publicly perform at the World Trade Center's Windows on the World.

The Fleshtones Tour Dates

October 2 - Encore - Sundbyberg, Sweden (with Stupidity)

October 3 - Encore - Sundbyberg, Sweden

October 4 - TBD - Nynäshamn, Sweden

October 5 - TBD - Oslo, Norway

October 6 -TÆPS - Fredrikstad, Norway

October 7 - KoM Musik & Bar - Gothenburg, Sweden

October 8 - Medley - Malmö, Sweden

October 9 - Skylten - Linköping, Sweden

October 10 - Far & Son Pub - Västervik, Sweden

October 26 - Colorificio Kroen - Verona, Italy

October 27 - Raindogs House - Savona, Italy

October 28 - Caracol - Pisa, Italy

October 29 - Monk - Rome, Italy

October 30 - Bronson Club - Ravenna, Italy

October 31 - Capitol - Pordenone, Italy

November 1 - Arci Bellezza - Milan, Italy

Photo Credit: Anne Bossut



Photo Credit: Anne Bossut

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