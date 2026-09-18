THE ELEM Releases Modern Rock Single 'WHO'S THERE?' on Grief

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THE ELEM has followed 'Could It Be Me?' with a new single, 'Who's There?,' an emotionally layered rock song that transforms personal loss into something closer to ritual. Where the last single asked a philosophical question about faith at arm's length, 'Who's There?' brings the discussion home, built around a single relationship, a specific guilt, and the kind of love that outlasts the person who gave it.

The song is written from the perspective of a young adult grandchild reflecting on a grandfather who has passed away, and it comes directly from songwriter M.L. Leichter's own life. Leichter grew up in a secular household while his grandfather lived a deeply religious life until the day he died, and 'Who's There?' borrows the religious idea that our loved ones continue watching over us from the skies after death, then pushes it further. The grandfather isn't only protecting the narrator, he's still judging him too, offering the same loving corrections a grandparent always would: 'You're no longer small, stop doing that.' Underneath that warmth sits real guilt — the quiet regret of a grandchild who knows he could have shown up more and said what needed to be said while there was still time.

That guilt has nowhere to go. Where Christianity offers the possibility of confession and forgiveness, the song's narrator, non-religious like Leichter himself, is left carrying the weight of it alone, with no framework for absolution once the person is gone. The narrator puts it plainly: 'Who's there that told me, why don't you come to see me anymore, and that's all I have left of you.' By the final lines, everything has been stripped down to the fact of loss: 'He doesn't see, he doesn't touch, he doesn't tell me anymore.' Instead of resolving that grief, the song answers it with feeling, closing on the refrain 'Who's there, guarding me, knowing me, loving me, remembers me,' an ending Leichter says he didn't consciously write toward, but one that lands as the truest thing the song has to say.

Musically, 'Who's There?' is built like a ceremony. A mysterious ambient intro of strings and melodic electric guitar gives way to a deep, ritual taiko drum before a screaming distortion guitar cuts through like a cry of grief, followed by march drums and brass arranged behind harmonized guitars, with a hidden techno guitar texture running underneath. The verses arrive in an intimate New Wave vocal style, while the chorus builds on waves of 'oh oh oh' chanting and a tribal drum feel that sits somewhere between lament and prayer. A second bridge brings the ceremonial elements back harder and rawer before the song resolves in an explosive outro, gospel feeling colliding with rock grandeur as the chant grows into a full choir and the arrangement opens into something built to feel larger than life.

Mike Fraser handled the final mix at Armoury Studios in Vancouver, with mastering by Billy Joe Bowers at Casa de Amor in Tucson, Arizona, and single artwork by James Marsh.

THE ELEM is the transatlantic project of songwriter and producer M.L. Leichter, founded in Portugal in 2025 and built around a rotating cast of remote collaborators. The music blends rock with alternative, indie and pop, consistently drawn to psychological and emotional territory, death, paranoia, unfulfilled love and the fear of the unknown, all filtered through Leichter's instinct for asking hard questions without pretending to have the answers.

'Who's There?' appears on THE ELEM's debut EP, 'Perhaps, It's Me,' due November 16, and stands as some of the most personal material the project has released to date, a song that turns mourning into celebration without ever letting either one cancel the other out.

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