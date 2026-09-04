THE CRANBERRIES Release LIVE AT THE LONDON ASTORIA II, 1994

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The Cranberries' highly anticipated live album Live At The London Astoria II, 1994 has been released for the first time via Island/UMe on multiple formats, including 2LP Limited Edition Molten Lava Vinyl, standard black vinyl, CD, and digitally for streaming and download. Featuring seven tracks from their debut Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We?, including 'Pretty,' 'Linger,' and 'Dreams,' and six from their follow-up No Need to Argue, including 'Dreaming My Dream,' 'Daffodil Lament,' 'Empty' and 'Zombie,' the 15-track live album also features two non-studio album tracks - 'Liar' which was originally released on the Empire Records Soundtrack (1995) and 'So Cold In Ireland,' a B-side for their single 'Ode to My Family.' The album is available here.

'Playing the Astoria after returning from the States was a real buzz. We'd started playing small clubs in London a few years earlier, so coming back to headline the Astoria felt like a huge show for us. Seeing so many familiar faces who'd supported the band over the years made it even more special. It was an exciting time for the band.' - Noel Hogan, guitarist for The Cranberries

'It was such a buzz playing in The Astoria,' remembers drummer Fergal Lawler. 'We had returned from the U.S. and taken a bit of time off for Christmas. This was our first concert back in London after achieving such success in America. We were delighted to see a few of our hardcore fans at the front of the stage, I think we felt proud that all our hard work had finally come to fruition.'

Recorded between their widely celebrated debut Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We? (1993) and soon-to-be-released commercial breakthrough No Need to Argue (1994), this special performance found the Irish band at the pivotal moment before they would become worldwide stars. Feeding off the excitement from their chart-topping first album which spawned the massive hits 'Linger' and 'Dreams,' The Cranberries played to an intimate crowd at the legendary venue London Astoria II.

Live at The Astoria II, 1994 offered the attending fans an inside peek at never-before-released music, including a one-of-a-kind performance of 'Zombie.' Seven months later, the single would be released, achieving worldwide chart-topping status in Australia, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Iceland and was #1 on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart in the US. Currently amassing over 1.8 billion views on YouTube, it remains one of the most streamed '90s songs globally to this day.

A snapshot of the band before becoming one of the biggest bands from Ireland, Live at The London Astoria II, 1994 captures all the early excitement of a band on the verge of superstardom and bottles it in this special live recording. It was released September 4, 2026 via Island/UMe as 2LP limited edition molten lava vinyl, standard black vinyl, CD and digital.

Tracklisting

1. Pretty

2. Dreaming My Dreams

3. Linger

4. Ridiculous Thoughts

5. Daffodil Lament

6. How

7. Everything I Said

8. Not Sorry

9. Waltzing Back

10. Dreams

11. Zombie

12. Liar

13. So Cold in Ireland

14. Empty

15. Still Can't…

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