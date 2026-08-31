Bad Wolves Release JOLENE Cover to Honor Dolly Parton's Legacy

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Dolly Parton was planning to contribute her signature vocals to Bad Wolves' heavy metal cover of 'Jolene' before her sudden passing this week. On Monday, August 31, 2026, the band released their version of the song in her memory, with proceeds going to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

'Our singer is a big fan of Dolly and has posted a bunch of videos of her covering 'Jolene.' So, we decided to make a rock cover version for our next album,' says Bad Wolves founder, drummer and songwriter John Boecklin. 'On hearing our version, our label CEO Dan Waite sent the finished record to Dolly's manager, Danny Nozell, with a request for Dolly to guest feature on our version. We heard back that Danny had played the track to Dolly, and that Dolly loved our version, and that Dolly was going to go into the studio and add her vocals very soon. We then sent over the stems for Dolly's studio engineers to work with. Like everyone, we were devastated by last week's news of Dolly's passing.'

Danny Nozell, Dolly Parton's longtime manager, confirmed that she had been eager to record her vocals for the track before her passing, while explicitly clearing up recent online misinformation surrounding the tribute, stating: 'Dolly was a champion of artists pushing musical boundaries. She listened to the Bad Wolves arrangement of 'Jolene' weeks ago, gave it her full blessing, and was incredibly excited to collaborate on it. Releasing this track on Monday as a tribute—with proceeds directly supporting her beloved Imagination Library—is exactly what Dolly and her team wanted.'

Don Burton, manager and husband of the late Dolores O'Riordan (The Cranberries), offered his perspective on the band's integrity.

'When Dolores died, prior to recording with Bad Wolves on Zombie, Better Noise Music's Allen Kovac and Dan Waite reached out say that with our blessing they would like to continue with their plans to release 'Zombie', but wanted to donate the proceeds to Dolores' children.

'As a parent, I was touched, and also very surprised when the label and band were true to their word and presented our kids (aged 12, 16, 20, 27 at the time with hundreds of thousands of dollars. A very gracious gesture, which helped with their college costs, and we will always remember the band's kindness in honouring their pledge and Dolores' memory.

'The similarities here with Dolly Parton loving Bad Wolves version of Jolene, and sadly passing before recording, is tragic, but once again the Bad Wolves have agreed to donate their proceeds to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, and based on the Zombie track record, this could provide a lot of books for young children around the world.'

Boecklin continued: 'We will honor Dolly's incredible legacy by donating proceeds from 'Jolene' to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. We know that we can contribute to Dolly's vision of giving access to books and improving literacy.'

'Jolene' is available now via Better Noise Music: http://badwolves.lnk.to/Jolene

About Bad Wolves

Bad Wolves continue to break all of the rules, merging mind-numbing riffs and rhythms with massive, stadium-size melodies. This uncanny fusion of finesse and fire has quietly cemented the Nashville-based band as a multi-platinum powerhouse. Founded by John Boecklin in 2018, the quartet shows no signs of stopping or slowing down, either. Thus far, they have garnered a 3x-Platinum single and two Gold singles in addition to scoring 6 No. 1 entries at radio and gathering billions of streams. Beyond acclaim from Billboard, Outburn, Loudwire, and more, the group has stood out as a presence versatile enough to collaborate with either Daughtry or Ice Nine Kills. Beyond touring with Papa Roach, Volbeat, Hollywood Undead, and more, they have sold out successive headline tours. Welcoming Killboy on the microphone in 2026, they blow the hinges off on their next era with the new single 'Paint It Red' — with much more to come.

About Better Noise Music

Better Noise Music, the artist development company, is the premiere independent Record Label under Better Noise Entertainment, a content creation, and marketing company that produces music, books, films, documentaries, TV shows, theatrical productions, and tours. Better Noise Music founded in 2006 by music industry veteran and independent pioneer Allen Kovac, focuses on artist development and has grown into a music industry independent powerhouse, with a roster including Five Finger Death Punch, Yellowcard, Sabaton, In This Moment, Bad Wolves, Dirty Heads, The Rasmus, Nothing More, The HU, From Ashes To New, Eva Under Fire and The Funeral Portrait. The company operates a global marketing and distribution platform with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Austin, Miami, London, Berlin, Toronto, and Sydney. The label was named Billboard's #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay Label and #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay Imprint of 2024, after its history-making run of 5 consecutive years as the #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay Imprint (2018-2022).

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