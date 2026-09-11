THE CAROLE KING & JAMES TAYLOR STORY Returns to The Wildey
Performers Phoebe Katis and Dan Clews will present songs from Carole King and James Taylor's catalog at The Wildey Theater in Edwardsville, Illinois.
The Carole King & James Taylor Story returns to The Wildey Theatre on Saturday, September 26 at 2:30pm, with doors opening at 1:30pm. The matinee performance has been added to the schedule.
Following critically acclaimed sell-out runs at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Adelaide Fringe, and sold-out shows in the UK and the US including The Wildey Theatre, The Carole King & James Taylor Story returns. Taking you on an incredible journey through the careers of the six-time Grammy Award winner, twenty-time platinum hit maker Carole King, five-time Grammy Award winner, and American folk legend James Taylor, this is a show not to be missed. Featuring passionate renditions of Fire and Rain, Sweet Baby James, I Feel the Earth Move, Natural Woman, You've Got a Friend, and many more, this astonishing back catalogue is realized with authenticity by Phoebe Katis and Dan Clews, both well-established artists in their own right.
Katis and Clews previously brought the show to BroadStage, where a BroadwayWorld review noted that 'while harmonizing to perfection, Katis rules the piano with the sensitivity necessary to realistically perform King's songs of self-awareness and the longing to find your place in the world, while Clews' finger-picking expertise on guitar adds a real sense of introspective musical magic to Taylor's.' The two performers, who met in Kent, England, have spent ten years touring together with the production.