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The Carole King & James Taylor Story returns to The Wildey Theatre on Saturday, September 26 at 2:30pm, with doors opening at 1:30pm. The matinee performance has been added to the schedule.

Following critically acclaimed sell-out runs at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Adelaide Fringe, and sold-out shows in the UK and the US including The Wildey Theatre, The Carole King & James Taylor Story returns. Taking you on an incredible journey through the careers of the six-time Grammy Award winner, twenty-time platinum hit maker Carole King, five-time Grammy Award winner, and American folk legend James Taylor, this is a show not to be missed. Featuring passionate renditions of Fire and Rain, Sweet Baby James, I Feel the Earth Move, Natural Woman, You've Got a Friend, and many more, this astonishing back catalogue is realized with authenticity by Phoebe Katis and Dan Clews, both well-established artists in their own right.

Katis and Clews previously brought the show to BroadStage, where a BroadwayWorld review noted that 'while harmonizing to perfection, Katis rules the piano with the sensitivity necessary to realistically perform King's songs of self-awareness and the longing to find your place in the world, while Clews' finger-picking expertise on guitar adds a real sense of introspective musical magic to Taylor's.' The two performers, who met in Kent, England, have spent ten years touring together with the production.

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