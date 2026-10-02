THE BEATLES' RUBBER SOUL Released as Expanded Special Edition

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

UMG and Apple Corps Ltd. have released the expanded Special Edition of The Beatles' landmark 1965 album Rubber Soul. Newly mixed by producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell, the collection presents the album in new stereo and Dolby Atmos mixes, alongside the original mono mix and original Capitol U.S. album version, and is expanded with previously unreleased session recordings and home demos, as well as the contemporary 'Day Tripper' / 'We Can Work It Out' single.

Released with an accompanying visualizer, 'I'm Looking Through You (Second Version - Take 3)' shows the evolution of one of Rubber Soul's songs. Three different versions of the song were attempted - the first was recorded on October 24th, followed by two further takes during a six-hour session on November 6th. The third and final version was recorded on November 10th and 11th. This version comes from the November 6th session and shows how both the tempo and arrangement had changed from the early version, while still including two instrumental 12-bar sections. Paul subsequently wrote a bridge to replace these sections in the final version.

The new Rubber Soul Special Edition brings together these previously unreleased recordings with the album's new stereo mix, original mono mix, original Capitol U.S album version and the contemporary 'Day Tripper' / 'We Can Work It Out' single, offering an unprecedented insight into the making of the album.

Reflecting on Rubber Soul over the years, John Lennon described it as 'the first album where we took over control completely,' while Paul McCartney recalled that 'Rubber Soul was a very exciting record to make,' describing it as 'a strong advance on what had gone before.' George Harrison said, 'Rubber Soul was my favorite album, even at that time. I think it was the best one we made; we certainly knew we were making a good album.' Ringo Starr called it 'the departure record,' reflecting that 'we were stretching a lot more in the writing and the playing' and 'opening up to a lot of different attitudes, a lot of experimentation.'

Across the Super Deluxe collections, fans can explore 24 early session recordings, including 20 previously unreleased takes and three previously unreleased home demos - among them early versions of 'Day Tripper' and 'We Can Work It Out,' plus 'Little Girl,' a previously unheard John Lennon song outline never before released or even rumoured. The collections also include the original mono album, the original Capitol U.S album version and the 1965 double A-side single, while the 2CD and 2LP Deluxe features a curated selection of session highlights, demos and the single.

The 4CD and 5LP Super Deluxe editions are accompanied by an 88-page hardbound book featuring a brand new written introduction by Paul McCartney, and a foreword compiled from John Lennon's own words, bringing together reflections on Rubber Soul from across his life, including the years following The Beatles' break-up. The two pieces offer a unique perspective on the making and enduring impact of the album, alongside rare photographs, in-depth album background and track notes.

First released on December 3, 1965, Rubber Soul marked a pivotal moment in The Beatles' evolution. Arriving at the end of a remarkable year that saw John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr reach artistic and commercial heights, the album revealed a band pushing beyond the conventions of pop music and embracing a more adventurous approach to songwriting and recording.

Recorded over four weeks during October and November 1965, Rubber Soul captured The Beatles at a creative crossroads. Featuring classics including 'Drive My Car,' 'Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown),' 'Nowhere Man,' 'Michelle,' 'Girl' and 'In My Life,' the album saw The Beatles experiment with new instruments, sounds and recording techniques, and is widely regarded as having pioneered the long-form pop album as an art form.

More than six decades after its original release, Rubber Soul continues to be recognised as a defining album in popular music. The Guardian described it as having 'a strong case for being the most concise and the most complete Beatles album,' while The Independent called it 'their first true masterpiece.' Its influence has continued to resonate with artists across generations: Brian Wilson later recalled that it was the first album he had heard where every song 'went together like no album ever made before,' inspiring the creation of The Beach Boys' Pet Sounds, while Kurt Cobain called the era his 'favorite period' and Joni Mitchell said it's the 'Beatle album I played over and over.' More recently, artists including Harry Styles and Phoebe Bridgers have cited Rubber Soul as an influence.

The Beatles remain one of the most successful and influential acts in history. More than five decades after their split, their music continues to resonate across generations, from fans who lived through Beatlemania in the 1960s to new audiences discovering 'Hey Jude' and 'Let It Be' through streaming and social media. Beyond record sales, they reshaped fashion, youth culture, songwriting and album production, sparked the 'British Invasion' in America, and redefined popular music with groundbreaking albums like Rubber Soul and Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Their legacy continues to draw millions of visitors to landmarks such as Abbey Road Studios, where fans still flock to recreate the iconic Abbey Road crossing photo. In an announcement made earlier this month, 3 Savile Row, the location of their iconic rooftop concert, is to be made into the first official fan experience, opening in 2027.

Looking ahead, an eagerly anticipated four-film Beatles cinematic event is set for release in April 2028 through Sony Pictures Entertainment and Neal Street Productions. The project marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film. Directed by Sam Mendes, it will star Harris Dickinson (John Lennon), Barry Keoghan (Ringo Starr), Paul Mescal (Paul McCartney) and Joseph Quinn (George Harrison).

Photo Credit: Apple Corps Ltd



Photo Credit: Apple Corps Ltd

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 12 Hrs 56 Min 50 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me