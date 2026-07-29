RUBBER SOUL Remixed and Expanded Edition to Arrive via Apple Corps/Capitol/UMe

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A newly remixed and expanded special edition of RUBBER SOUL, the studio album by THE BEATLES, is set for release via Apple Corps Ltd., Capitol and UMe, according to an announcement from UMe.

NEW SPECIAL EDITION OUT OCTOBER 2 VIA APPLE CORPS LTD./CAPITOL/UMe

Rubber Soul Album, Newly Mixed by Giles Martin and Sam Okell, Presented in New Stereo Mix, Original Mono Mix, Capitol US Album version + Dolby Atmos Mixes; Expanded with Never Before Released Session Recordings and Demos + The Contemporary Single: 'Day Tripper' and 'We Can Work It Out'

Available to Pre-order Now on Multiple LP, CD, and Blu-ray Formats

'Michelle (Take 1)' Out Now

The Beatles, Rubber Soul Cover Shoot, 1965. Photographer Robert Freeman.

Photo Credit: Apple Corps Ltd

Los Angeles - July 29, 2026 - Today, UMG and Apple Corps Ltd. are pleased to announce the forthcoming release of an expanded Special Edition of The Beatles' landmark 1965 album Rubber Soul. Newly mixed by producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell, the collection presents the album in stunning new stereo and Dolby Atmos mixes, alongside the original mono mix, the original Capitol U.S. Album version, and expanded with previously unreleased session recordings and home demos, and the contemporary double A-side single, 'Day Tripper' / 'We Can Work It Out.' 'Michelle (Take 1)' is available to listen to now. The new editions will be released on October 2nd via Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe and are available to pre-order now.

First released on December 3rd, 1965, Rubber Soul marked a pivotal moment in The Beatles' evolution. Arriving at the end of a remarkable year that saw John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr reach artistic and commercial heights, the album revealed a band pushing beyond the conventions of pop music and embracing a more adventurous approach to songwriting and recording.



Photo Credit: Apple Corps Ltd

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