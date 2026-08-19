THE BAND CAMINO to Record Live Album at Memphis Shows Sept. 4-5

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THE BAND CAMINO will celebrate a hometown return to Memphis, TN with two exclusive inaugural shows at the brand-new Live Nation venue, Satellite Music Hall, on September 4 and 5th. Fresh off the final shows supporting 5 Seconds of Summer's North American arena tour and the release of their third studio album NeverAlways Vol. 2, the performances will be recorded across both nights for the Nashville-based trio's new live album. Tickets are on sale now at thebandcamino.com/tour.

The Band Camino — Jeffery Jordan, Spencer Stewart, and Garrison Burgess — has amassed over 1 billion career streams, sold out global headline tours, and received critical acclaim from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard and more. The band released their third studio album NeverAlways last year, highlighted by standout singles 'Stupid Questions' and 'Infinity' (both co-written with longtime collaborators Seth Ennis and Schmidt, capturing the classic CAMINO sound first heard on breakout hit singles 'Daphne Blue' and 'See Through'). Their 2026 follow-up companion album NeverAlways Vol. 2 featured lead single 'Holly!' and fan-favorite/demanded single 'Afterthought.'

Since forming in 2015, they've unleashed a series of fan favorite projects including the My Thoughts On You EP (2016), Heaven EP (2017), tryhard EP (2019), self-titled debut LP The Band CAMINO (2021), and sophomore LP The Dark (2023). They have delivered showstopping performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live, in addition to major festival sets at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and more. Now celebrating over a decade together, the trio has crafted their most substantial body of work yet across NeverAlways and NeverAlways Vol. 2, along with their most exhilarating live shows yet.

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