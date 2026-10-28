THE AMERICAN ANALOG SET to Play First LA Show in 20 Years

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The American Analog Set are set to play their first Los Angeles show in over 20 years on Friday, November 6. The performance marks the dreampop pioneers' only West Coast date and last show of 2026. The band will bring the full lineup and a set of back catalog fan favorites for one night only at Echoplex. The show is all ages and kicks off And Always Forever 2026.

Tickets for The American Analog Set at Echoplex, Friday, November 6, are available at ticketmaster.com.

Earlier this year, the band celebrated the release of their 2nd boxset, DESTROY DESTROY DESTROY, a 6XLP collection of the band's Tiger Style era releases. It includes the band's seminal Know By Heart, Promise Of Love, and Set Free LPs, the Everything Ends In Spring EP, and Static Between the Stations, a gatefold double LP of singles, B-sides, alternates and demos, some of which have never been released. It also comes with a 36-page booklet of photos and writings from the band's touring and recording through the aughts.

Also available via Numero Group, The American Analog Set New Drifters 5xLP boxset collects the band's first 3 albums - From Our Livingroom to Yours, The Fun of Watching Fireworks, The Golden Band - and 2 discs of alternates, b-sides and demos and a booklet of photos and ephemera from the band's early years. Individual vinyl reissues of The Fun of Watching Fireworks and The Golden Band are also available via Numero Group.

About The American Analog Set

The American Analog Set formed in Fort Worth, TX sometime in 1995 and gained its footing through the nineties and early aughts in Austin, TX. From their humble beginnings recording their mellow rock albums in living rooms and home studios, The American Analog Set went on to release 7 full length albums, a multitude of highly-sought-after 7's and EPs, and toured the world - from house shows and clubs to headlining tours and festivals - while gathering a loyal global fanbase. Though the band went on hiatus after the release and tour in support of Set Free in 2005, they never truly went away as their music continued to make their way onto playlists while fans patiently waited and hoped for more.

In the meantime, the band's founder/frontman Andrew Kenny formed a new band, The Wooden Birds, released work as a solo artist, and was a touring member of the Juno Award winning Canadian band Broken Social Scene and Texas-based group Ola Podrida. Kenny also wrote and performed the original score for Alex R. Johnson's feature film Two Step, which made its world premiere at SXSW Film Festival.

In 2023, The American Analog Set released For Forever, their first album in 18 years, and it found its way onto the airways and playlists and into the waiting hands of fans and the vinyl sold out within days. Next came New Drifters, a 5xLP boxset of the band's first 3 albums - The Fun Of Watching Fireworks, From Our Living Room To Yours, The Golden Band - via Numero Group. Pitchfork named New Drifters in their 'Best Reissues and Box Sets of 2024'. Spring 2026 sees a second boxset with the release of Destroy Destroy Destroy, 6xLP collection including Know By Heart, Promise of Love, Set Free, Everything Ends in Spring EP, 2 discs of demos, outtakes + multi-page book.

Reinvigorated by the release of their 7th full length, For Forever, the Numero Group's release of the New Drifters boxset and the Tiger Style reissues boxset, the band decided it was high time to get back on stage once again. In fall 2024, The American Analog Set announced their first proper shows in nearly 20 years with a special show called 'Magic Hour', performing songs from their first six albums in the same city where the band hit their stride all those years ago. The shows sold out within 24 hours leaving no doubt that the band's long-awaited return to the stage was just what fans had been waiting for. In 2025, the band went on to play full houses at Noise Pop in San Francisco and sold out dates with Death Cab for Cutie, followed by a return to the east coast for their first headlining shows there in 20 years.

Through the years, The American Analog Set not only gained and maintained a very loyal following of fans around the world, but also the respect and fandom of their fellow musicians and recording enthusiasts. Of The American Analog Set, Ben Gibbard has said, 'Death Cab would not be where we are today without the influence of this great Austin band.' And Mark Hoppus of blink-182 said, 'Know By Heart is one of the best albums from the greatest band that never got the light it deserved.'

After 25+ years as a band with multiple album releases and world tours, The American Analog Set continue to remind everyone why they remain the go-to bedroom-pop band from deep in the heart of Texas.

Photo Credit: Stephanie Matthews







Photo Credit: Stephanie Matthews

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