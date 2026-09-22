THE 502S to Return to Orlando for Anniversary Shows

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The 502s have announced back-to-back anniversary shows in their hometown, Orlando, on December 10 and 11 at Will's Pub. The new dates add to their Just A Little Run and celebrate the 2021 viral hit 'Just A Little While,' which has logged over 173M streams to date from their album Could It Get Better Than This, as well as the one year anniversary of their Big Loud label debut album Easy Street.

Pre-sale for the new dates on their Just A Little Run begins on Wednesday (9/23) at 10 a.m. local followed by public on-sale on Friday (9/25) at 10 a.m. local.

Last Friday, The 502s released Easy Street (Deluxe). The 17-song collection, produced by frequent collaborator Bobby Campbell, includes four new songs: 'Gang's Back Together Again,' 'Lost In The Moment,' 'Happy Hour' and 'Saturday Night.' The band continues to make music that inspires people to 'live life fully' (The Rumpus) and their live shows are intentionally 'a giant gathering of friends, fostering a sense of community' (NYS Music). For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the502s.com.

Just A Little Run Dates

October 7 – Vinyl Center Stage – Atlanta, GA

October 8 – Radio Room – Greenville, SC

October 9 – Charleston Pour House – Charleston, SC

October 10 – Lincoln Theatre – Raleigh, NC +

October 11 – Neighborhood Theatre – Charlotte, NC

October 12 – The Basement – Nashville, TN

December 10 – Will's Pub – Orlando, FL

December 12 – Will's Pub – Orlando, FL

+ Supporting JJ Grey & Mofro

Photo Credit: Daniel Chaney



Photo Credit: Daniel Chaney

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