Tanya Tucker Joins The Late Dan Seals On Nostalgic New Version Of Number 1 Hit "Bop"

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Tanya Tucker has recorded a new version of the Dan Seals number one hit 'Bop,' pairing her vocals with those of the late country artist on a track that revisits the 1986 chart-topper.

Written by Paul Davis and Jennifer Kimball, the groovy track tells the story of a struggling couple looking to rekindle their flame, looking back on their days as young lovebirds. The solo track sung by Seals in 1986 earned a CMA 'Single of the Year' win, and became his most popular single ever released.

I want to bop with you baby all night long

I want to bop the night away

I want to make it a night like it used to be

When our hearts were young, and our souls were free

'Dan Seals was a man of incredible charm and a gentle soul who possessed a uniquely 'receiving' nature. When you spoke with him, he gave you his full attention; he had the softest eyes and was a very gentle person. Beyond his kindness, he was a remarkable talent who took songs like 'Meet Me in Montana' and 'Bop' and made them special. I feel lucky to have known such a gentle and talented spirit. I loved his voice, and I am just proud and honored to be a part of this record,' said Tucker.

Tucker is a two-time GRAMMY award winner, known for her vivacious personality, raspy voice, and acclaimed onstage and onscreen performances. Throughout her legendary six-decade career, she's earned 56 Top 40 singles and 10 No. 1 hits on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, including 'Delta Dawn,' 'What's Your Mama's Name,' and 'Just Another Love.' The Texas-born, high-spirited cowgirl is currently performing select shows through winter 2026.

'Bop' is the latest single appearing from the Dan Seals & Friends: The Last Duet album, which releases August 28. Featuring never-before-heard collaborations from award-winning artists like Vince Gill, Suzy Bogguss, Blake Shelton, and more. The album is a monumental tribute to Dan Seals and his music that continues to inspire generations today.

About Tanya Tucker

Tanya Tucker is a Country Music Hall of Fame member and two-time GRAMMY winner whose legendary career spans more than five decades. Since her breakout at age 13 with 'Delta Dawn,' she has scored 56 Top 40 hits and 10 No. 1 singles. Her recent resurgence includes the GRAMMY-winning album While I'm Livin,' the acclaimed documentary The Return of Tanya Tucker, and continued touring that showcases one of the most iconic voices in country music.

About Dan Seals

Dan Seals was never one to follow convention. Born and raised in Texas, he played a right-handed, 12-string guitar with his left hand and eight strings— 'upside down and backwards,' as he liked to say. This unconventional approach carried through his entire career, as he seamlessly transitioned from pop stardom to country success. Seals first gained fame as 'England Dan' in the pop-rock duo, England Dan & John Ford Coley. The pair's 1976 hit 'I'd Really Love to See You Tonight' cemented their place in pop history, followed by other classics, 'Nights Are Forever Without You' and 'Love Is The Answer.' When the duo disbanded, Seals faced financial struggles as he worked for years to rebuild his career. Determined to find a new path, he embraced his country roots. In 1984, 'God Must Be a Cowboy' gave him his first country top 10 hit. This paved the way for an astonishing run of eleven No. 1 Billboard country hits. Hits such as 'Bop,' 'Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold),' and 'Meet Me in Montana,' featuring Marie Osmond, showcased his ability to blend emotional depth with commercial appeal. His work earned him 2 CMA awards, multiple GRAMMY nominations, and a loyal fanbase. Seals was known for his artistic integrity, only recording songs that stirred him emotionally. His producer, Kyle Lehning, recalled how he pursued excellence with 'light-hearted seriousness' in the studio. When the radio hits slowed, Seals remained a beloved touring act, later performing with his brother Jim (from Seals & Crofts) as Seals & Seals, bringing their respective catalogs to audiences worldwide. Diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma in 2007, Seals faced his final days with the same grace he brought to his music. He passed away on March 25, 2009, at 8:30 p.m.—'Showtime,' as his manager put it. Seals was posthumously inducted into the Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2025. His legacy remains one of versatility, authenticity, and an enduring impact on both pop and country music. A duets album, Dan Seals & Friends: The Last Duet, featuring Seals' vocals with a cavalcade of respected musicians, will be released on August 28.

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