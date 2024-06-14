TEKE::TEKE Share 'Ezio's Family - Shadows Version' From ASSASSIN'S CREED SHADOWS Original Soundtrack

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Montreal-based, Japanese psych-rock group TEKE::TEKE has shared “Ezio's Family - Shadows Version” from the newly announced Assassin’s Creed® Shadows original soundtrack. It’s the first of several original recordings by the band for the upcoming Ubisoft title. Tapped by Ubisoft Quebec* for the studied and experimental approach they use to craft their emotive soundscapes, TEKE::TEKE’s music — highlighted by traditional Japanese instruments, flute, and trombone alongside a frenzied rage of guitars and cinematic vocals — will bring an unexpected twist to the players’ musical journey all throughout Shadows.

After the release of the gameplay walkthrough during Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft has revealed the talents who will craft the musical atmosphere of Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Coming from different backgrounds, exploring different genres and influences, they will strike as one to deliver an immersive, surprising, and memorable original soundtrack for players. Joining TEKE::TEKE, two other different composers' teams have been involved:



The music duo The Flight, made up of Joe Henson and Alexis Smith, who previously worked on Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, are returning to compose the original score for Assassin’s Creed Shadows. They worked closely with the teams at Ubisoft to incorporate traditional Japanese instruments and musicians into a modern style, creating a unique sound for the Shadows universe



Additionally, Hugo Brijs, Alex Cameron Ward, and Félix Rebaud-Sauer, from composer team Thunderdrum, worked alongside Tiggs Da Author, a Tanzanian-born rapper, singer, songwriter and producer from South London to create a psychedelic rock fusion, bringing an additional layer to the Assassin's Creed Shadows soundtrack.



By blending a large array of sounds, music, influences and voices, Ubisoft Québec wants to create an immersive yet surprising musical tapestry for players to discover in-game. With this first EP, listeners will get to discover the biggest musical themes of the game.



The game will be available on Ubisoft+**, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, Amazon Luna, Macs with Apple silicon via the Mac App Store as well as Windows PC through the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store. Players who subscribe to Ubisoft+ or purchase the Ultimate Edition can get the game three days early on November 12th.



For more information on Assassin’s Creed, please visit HERE. For the latest news on music from Ubisoft games, follow Ubisoft Music on X and Youtube.

Themes of Shadows EP Tracklist:

1. Shadows Main Theme (The Flight)

2. The Fujibayashi Legacy (The Flight)

3. Rise of Yasuke (The Flight)

4. Ezio's Family - Shadows Version (TEKE::TEKE)

Photo Credit: TEKE::TEKE

