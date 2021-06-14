TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival To Welcome Small In-Person Audiences To Indoor Concerts

It's happening! With the recent announcement from Health Officials regarding the move into Step 2 of British Columbia's Restart Plan, Coastal Jazz & Blues Society welcomes small in-person audiences to indoor concerts at two venues: Performance Works and The Ironworks.

At Performance Works, audiences of 40 will be permitted at the free daytime shows (2:30pm, June 25-July 4) and the evening ticketed events (8:00pm, June 25-July 4).

At The Ironworks, audiences of 25 will be permitted at the free daytime shows (4:30pm, June 25-July 4) and the evening ticketed events (9:00pm, June 25-July 4).

Seating arrangements and physical distancing will be in full compliance with Provincial Health guidelines and will be strictly enforced. Festival safety plans are available on the Coastal Jazz & Blues Society website's Attending a Show page along with helpful information about pre-sales, registering for tickets, and more.

Patrons must register for these tickets in advance in order to comply with contact tracing and safety protocols. Tickets WILL NOT be available at the venue. Tickets will be available on pre-sale to Coastal Jazz & Blues Society supporters on Thursday, June 17 at 10am; and to the general public on Saturday, June 19 at 10am. Registration and ticket purchases can be made online at coastaljazz.ca by navigating to the individual show page.

Events at the Western Front, Tom Lee Music and Pyatt Hall, as well as the International Streaming Series, will remain virtual.