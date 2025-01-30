T. Graham Brown and Lorrie Morgan Team for New Tour Kicking Off This Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Grand Ole Opry members T. Graham Brown and Lorrie Morgan are teaming up for an exciting new tour in 2025. The first show is on January 31 at The Carolina Opry in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with additional stops in Ocean City, Mashantucket, and Hiawassee. These legendary performers will share the stage and a band, delivering a blend of their timeless classics and new favorites.

T. Graham Brown Tour Schedule With More Dates To Be Announced Soon:

JAN 30 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. (With Lorrie Morgan)

FEB 01 - Ocean City, Md. (With Lorrie Morgan)

FEB 20 - Nashville, Tenn.

FEB 21 - Shelby, N.C.

FEB 22 - Littleton, N.C.

MAR 07 - LaGrange, Texas

MAR 20 - Nashville, Tenn.

MAR 21 - Florence, Ala.

MAR 22 - Franklin, Ga.

MAY 03 - Mashantucket, Conn. (With Lorrie Morgan)

MAY 09 - Denton, N.C.

MAY 10 - Seymour, Ind.

AUG 23 - Hiawassee, Ga. (With Lorrie Morgan)

OCT 03 - Effingham, Ohio

Brown was recently surprised on stage at the Grand Ole Opry for ‘Opry Goes Pink’ with a special presentation commemorating his first #1 album, From Memphis to Muscle Shoals. The album debuted at #1 on the iTunes Top Blues Album Chart and entered the Top 10 of the iTunes Country Albums Chart upon its release. It features legendary collaborations with artists such as Bettye LaVette, Sam Moore, Delbert McClinton, Dwight Yoakam, Eddie Floyd, Little Anthony, Randy Houser, Sammy Hagar, Tanya Tucker, Wynonna, and Zach Williams. In addition to its chart success, the 14-song collection has garnered over one million on-demand streams.

About T. Graham Brown:

T. Graham Brown has recorded 15 studio albums and charted over 20 singles on the Billboard charts. He has had multiple number-one hits in country, gospel, and blues. Brown’s voice is also recognized from his singing in advertising campaigns for McDonald’s, Disneyland, Almond Joy, Coca-Cola, Dodge Truck, Ford, Hardee’s, and many others, including the Taco Bell “Run For The Border” television spots.

In early 2015, Brown released his latest Grammy-nominated album, 'Forever Changed,' which featured collaborations with Vince Gill, Jason Crabb, The Oak Ridge Boys, Jimmy Fortune, and more. In 2019, Brown became part of the SiriusXM family as host of LIVE WIRE with T. Graham Brown, airing monthly on Prime Country Channel 58. In 2020, Time Life partnered with T. Graham to reissue several of his classic albums and has recently released his latest album, 'Bare Bones.' T. Graham Brown still actively tours throughout the year, including multiple appearances on the legendary Grand Ole Opry and television appearances such as Larry’s Country Diner and Country’s Family Reunion. Brown’s uniqueness has made him one of the day's most beloved and iconic performers. On May 3, 2024, T. Graham Brown celebrated his lifelong dream by becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry. His new album ‘From Memphis To Muscle Shoals’ is available now.

About Lorrie Morgan:

She is undeniably one of the most eloquently emotive vocalists of modern times. Lorrie Morgan, the first woman in her genre to begin her career with three consecutive Platinum albums, recently released a new album produced by the legendary Richard Landis, who sadly passed just before completion of the project. Dead Girl Walking (Cleopatra Records) is yet another collection showcasing the rainbow of emotions, from darkest heartache to bright, shiny humor, that is the hallmark of Morgan’s range. Her first three albums, Leave the Light On (1989), Something in Red (1991) and Watch Me (1992), all earned Platinum Record awards. Her Greatest Hits collection (1999) is also Platinum. War Paint (1994), Greater Need (1996) and Shakin' Things Up (1997) are all Gold Record winners.

She sang "The Sad Cafe" on Common Threads: Songs of the Eagles, which was named the CMA Album of the Year in 1994. Country fans voted Lorrie Morgan their TNN/Music City News Female Vocalist of the Year four times. Lorrie Morgan maintained her recording pace in the new millennium, releasing collections in 2002, 2004, 2009 and 2010. In 2012 and 2013, Morgan starred and sparkled in the lavish Enchanted Christmas productions at the opulent Opryland Resort in Nashville and later took that show on the road.

Morgan has recorded in collaboration with her father, as well as Whitley, Frank Sinatra, Johnny Mathis, Tammy Wynette, The Beach Boys, Dolly Parton, Andy Williams, the New World Philharmonic, and Pam Tillis. She has toured with George Jones and shared a stage with Jerry Lee Lewis, newly inducted into the Country Music Hall Fame along with Whitley. Morgan is known for her lustrous vocal phrasing and the down-to-earth believability of her torchy performances. She is a peerless song interpreter, drawing from a deep personal well that spans enormous tenderness to cheeky hutzpah. Whether covering a classic or sharing one of her own songs, Morgan is truly a song stylist in the grandest tradition. She is marking her 40th year as a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Comments