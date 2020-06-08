SyncFloor Announces Public Launch, SongsForPodcasters

SyncFloor, the search and discovery company for sync, is announcing the public launch of its service as of June 1, 2020. Now everyone can find great indie music for sync at syncfloor.com.

The platform lets anyone creating video find the perfect song for their production - from film and TV to advertisements and broadcasts -, and it lets them do so using natural search terms that fit the way music supervisors and other pros think about music. SyncFloor offers indie labels, distributors, sync agents and publishers a ready-made storefront to promote their catalogs for sync opportunities.

"There is so much great music out there, music that reflects the unique perspectives and artistic visions of amazing musicians. Similarly, there are many in the film, TV, and video production world who are looking for just the right song," reflects Kirt Debique, CEO and Co-Founder of SyncFloor. "The problem has been connecting the two sides, helping producers navigate a sea of possibilities to find the one track that works and is available to license. SyncFloor can make those connections."

Podcasters face similar struggles. To serve this growing community, SyncFloor has applied its platform technology to create a new site specific to podcast producers, allowing them to find and license tracks for use in their podcasts. "Music can be just as important to a podcast as it is to an advertisement, in terms of creating the right vibe, but podcasters aren't typically plugged into today's complex sync licensing network," Cestjon McFarland, SyncFloor Co-Founder notes. "Because of this, we decided to create songsforpodcasters.com, a version of our platform specific to their needs."

Both syncfloor.com and songsforpodcasters.com demonstrate SyncFloor's vision for a simpler, more efficient sync world. "Everyone wants real-time solutions in today's fast-paced world," says Debique. "We've built a platform that enables quick and easy sync transactions, while preserving and even enhancing the creative side of music discovery and the joy of finding the perfect song."

