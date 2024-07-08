Sylo Unveils 'dreamt that I was' North American Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ahead of his heavily anticipated new project dreamt that I was (July 25 via The Orchard), alt-R&B savant Sylohas has unveiled a headline run of North American tour dates. The Korean-Canadian artist has been heralded by some of music’s leading voices for the sense of intimate care his artistry communicates. Now bringing this sensation to the stage, Sylo will hit major markets like New York, his home of Toronto, Los Angeles and more.

The KOHAI “Insiders” early access pre-sale will take place on Thursday, July 11th at 11 am local time and general on-sale is Friday, July 12th at 11 am local time. All ticketing information can be found here.

﻿UPCOMING TOUR DATES

September 26 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd

September 28 - Brooklyn, NY - Sultan Room

September 29 - Boston, MA - The Rockwell

October 6 - Montreal, QC - Petit Campus

October 7 - Toronto, ON - Great Hall

October 29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

All tour info here

Already from his upcoming project, Sylo has shared “Fall Into Me,” “So Familiar” and “Babyboo” featuring sonic-globetrotter Nonso Amadi. Loungey, sultry, and all around experimental, Sylo’s newest offerings unfold around the listener. Thoughtfully plucking all the beauty from the mundane, Sylo wields a voice with the viscosity of honey, leaving his fingerprint of intimate care on every second of his music. For Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May, Spotify recognized Sylo on their Jasmine playlist. Another recent highlight is his COLORSxSTUDIOS session of “Mile End.”

ABOUT SYLO

Sylo, a Korean-Canadian artist hailing from Toronto and formerly known as Sylo Nozra, is a rising luminary in the alternative R&B universe. His soulful melodies and deeply personal lyrics, influenced by his heritage, have earned him global recognition. His track "Ginny" has received worldwide acclaim, even catching the attention of K-Pop icons like NCT and BTS's Jungkook. His song “FOMO” also gained prominence after being featured in the hit Netflix series “On My Block.” Fresh from a riveting COLORS studios performance in July 2023 and a successful tour with MICHELLE the previous year, Sylo is on the cusp of releasing his eagerly anticipated project dreamt that I was on July 25. This new endeavor, infused with his signature self-care themes, promises to be a groundbreaking addition to his discography, further solidifying Sylo's status as a trailblazer in the music industry.

Photo Credit: Melissa Reil

