Sylo Shows Himself Grace On New Single 'Fall Into Me'

A luminary of the alternative-R&B renaissance, Sylo releases the first single and video off of his forthcoming full-length record, “Fall Into Me.”

His debut release via The Orchard sees the Korean-Canadian artist thoughtfully plucking all the beauty from the mundane. Wielding a voice with the viscosity of honey, Sylo leaves his fingerprint of intimate care on every second of the song.

“When I wrote ‘Fall Into Me,' it felt like it was coming from a place of compassion,” Sylo shares. “For all my own faults, traumas, failures, and in turn, being able to do the same with the person I was with. And there's nothing like that journey of self-actualization than doing it with someone who's completely on the same page as you.”

Today's single also arrives with an official video directed by Kevin Lien. A showcase of fluid movement, viewers get the chance to see Sylo from more perspectives than he has previously offered up as an artist.

Last year saw Sylo channeling undeniable intentionality into everything he did. With the release of his EP blanket, listeners got a trusted glance through the window of Sylo's artistry, almost like a personal serenade. He then went on to make his SXSW debut and perform a COLORSxSTUDIOS session of “Mile End.” All this recent growth has helped to push his catalog to over 57M streams on Spotify alone. Over the coming months, fans can keep an eye out for plenty of new content from Sylo, leading into his next full-length record.

ABOUT SYLO

Sylo, a Korean-Canadian artist hailing from Toronto and formerly known as Sylo Nozra, is a rising luminary in the alternative R&B universe. His soulful melodies and deeply personal lyrics, influenced by his heritage, have earned him global recognition. His track "Ginny" has received worldwide acclaim, even catching the attention of K-Pop icons like NCT and BTS's Jungkook. His song “FOMO” also gained prominence after being featured in the hit Netflix series “On My Block.”

Fresh from a riveting COLORS studios performance in July 2023 and a successful tour with MICHELLE the previous year, Sylo is on the cusp of releasing an eagerly anticipated project. This new endeavor, infused with his signature self-care themes, promises to be a groundbreaking addition to his discography, further solidifying Sylo's status as a trailblazer in the music industry.

photo by Ashley Zhang