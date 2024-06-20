Sylo Drops Single From Upcoming Project 'dreamt that I was'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sylo, one of the alternative-R&B renaissance’s most mature and vulnerable voices, will release his heavily anticipated new project dreamt that I was on July 25 via The Orchard.

This news comes along with the release of the third single “Babyboo” featuring sonic-globetrotter Nonso Amadi, out now. Produced by Goldchain, “Babyboo” is an amalgamation of so many different genres, intersecting with both artists’ varying global influences. It’s a track that speaks to the universality of how music has always communicated sincere love.

On collaborating with Nonso Amadi, Sylo said, “This song came out of the first session we ever did with Nonso. We caught pure magic but didn’t quite have a home to place it in at the time. It’s been 3 years now and I’m glad we stuck it out to finally share it with the world.”

Nonso chimed in, “‘Babyboo’ is one of my favorite records. I'm super excited to be on it. Sylo and I, along with a couple other amazing creatives, worked on this song a few years back, and there has been a lot of fine tuning and reworking to get to where it's at right now. I believe this song can be played across the world on many different stages and connect with audiences from different backgrounds.”

Sylo and Nonso also joined forces for the song’s cinematic official video. Filmed in Ontario by frequent creative collaborator Kevin Lien, the video weaves together threads from Sylo’s previous visuals, in the most elevated format we’ve seen him yet — Watch.

Already from his upcoming project, Sylo has shared “Fall Into Me” and “So Familiar.” Loungey, sultry, and all around experimental, Sylo’s newest offerings unfold around the listener. Thoughtfully plucking all the beauty from the mundane, Sylo wields a voice with the viscosity of honey, leaving his fingerprint of intimate care on every second of his music. For Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May, Spotify recognized Sylo on their Jasmine playlist. Another recent highlight is his COLORSxSTUDIOS session of “Mile End.”

Photo Credit: Melissa Reil

