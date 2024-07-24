Sydney Sprague Collaborates With Kississippi on New Single 'Tell Me'

The song can be found on the upcoming deluxe version of Sydney’s album ‘somebody in hell still loves you’ to be released on September 13.
Sydney Sprague has teamed up with Kississippi on a dreamy new single called “tell me”. The song can be found on the upcoming deluxe version of Sydney’s album ‘somebody in hell still loves you’ to be released on September 13 via Rude Records.
“I wrote ‘tell me’ for a songwriting contest for an indie movie,” says Sydney on the new song. “I lost the contest, but I always really liked it and I’ve been holding on to it hoping it would have its’ time eventually.”
‘somebody in hell loves you’ deluxe will feature four new songs and guest appearances from the aforementioned Kississippi, Kevin Devine and Pool Kids. It will be released in vinyl format, in a neon green and light blue variant. Sydney’s beloved debut album "maybe i will see you at the end of the world" is also being reissued in a new white with red splatter variant.
Both vinyls are available for preorder at this landing page with a 10% discount if purchased in a bundle.
1. if i’m honest
2. lsob
3. overkill
4. data analysis
5. tell me feat. Kississippi
6. smiley face feat. Pool Kids
7. nobody knows anything
8. god damn it jane
9. i tried my best feat. Kevin Devine
10. hello cruel world
11. the cards
12. big star go
13. terrible places
14. sketching lessons
Sydney is getting ready to kick off a nationwide tour with Super American and summerbruise. Dates will kick off on August 1 in Toronto at Hard Luck, wrapping up on September 22 in Columbus, OH at Ace of Cups with shows in New York City, Los Angeles, Nashville, Chicago, Boston and more along the way. Tickets are on sale now.
She is also confirmed to support Michigander on a run of dates taking place early 2025. A full list of upcoming shows can be found below.
w/Super American, summerbruise
August 1 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck
August 2 - Syracuse, NY - Song And Dance
August 3 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room
August 4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
August 6 - Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom
August 7 - Philadelphia, PA - Foundry
August 8 - New York, NY - Knitting Factory
August 9 - Washington, DC - Atlantis
August 11 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
August 13 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506
August 14 - West Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern
August 15 - Orlando, FL - Will’s Pub
August 16 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)
August 17 - Nashville, TN - The End
August 18 - Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome
August 20 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen
August 21 - Detroit, MI - Lager House
August 22 - Cleveland, OH - Mahall’s
September 3 - Denver, CO - Marquis
September 4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
September 6 - Boise, ID - The Shredder
September 7 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne
September 8 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou’s
September 10 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield
September 11 - San Francisco, CA - Thee Parkside
September 12 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
September 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Genghis Cohen
September 14 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar
September 15 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
September 17 - Dallas, TX - Three Links
September 18 - Austin, TX - The Ballroom at Spiderhouse
September 20 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck
September 21 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway
September 22 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
w/Michigander
January 14 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar
January 15 - Lexington, KY - The Burl
January 17 - Chattanooga, TN - Barrelhouse Ballroom
January 18 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle Music Hall
January 19 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room
January 21 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
January 22 - Orlando, FL - The Social
January 24 - Gainesville, FL - Heartwood Soundstage
January 25 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
January 26 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar
January 28 - Tallahassee, FL - 926 Bar
January 29 - New Orleans, LA - Parish at House of Blues New Orleans
January 31 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
February 1 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall
February 7 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
Photo Credit: Tyler Ann
