Sydney Sprague Collaborates With Kississippi on New Single 'Tell Me'

Sydney Sprague has teamed up with Kississippi on a dreamy new single called “tell me”. The song can be found on the upcoming deluxe version of Sydney’s album ‘somebody in hell still loves you’ to be released on September 13 via Rude Records.

“I wrote ‘tell me’ for a songwriting contest for an indie movie,” says Sydney on the new song. “I lost the contest, but I always really liked it and I’ve been holding on to it hoping it would have its’ time eventually.”

‘somebody in hell loves you’ deluxe will feature four new songs and guest appearances from the aforementioned Kississippi, Kevin Devine and Pool Kids. It will be released in vinyl format, in a neon green and light blue variant. Sydney’s beloved debut album "maybe i will see you at the end of the world" is also being reissued in a new white with red splatter variant.

Both vinyls are available for preorder at this landing page with a 10% discount if purchased in a bundle.

‘somebody in hell loves you’ deluxe version Track List

1. if i’m honest

2. lsob

3. overkill

4. data analysis

5. tell me feat. Kississippi

6. smiley face feat. Pool Kids

7. nobody knows anything

8. god damn it jane

9. i tried my best feat. Kevin Devine

10. hello cruel world

11. the cards

12. big star go

13. terrible places

14. sketching lessons

Sydney is getting ready to kick off a nationwide tour with Super American and summerbruise. ​​Dates will kick off on August 1 in Toronto at Hard Luck, wrapping up on September 22 in Columbus, OH at Ace of Cups with shows in New York City, Los Angeles, Nashville, Chicago, Boston and more along the way. Tickets are on sale now.

She is also confirmed to support Michigander on a run of dates taking place early 2025. A full list of upcoming shows can be found below.

Sydney Sprague - Upcoming Tour Dates

w/Super American, summerbruise

August 1 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck

August 2 - Syracuse, NY - Song And Dance

August 3 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

August 4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

August 6 - Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom

August 7 - Philadelphia, PA - Foundry

August 8 - New York, NY - Knitting Factory

August 9 - Washington, DC - Atlantis

August 11 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

August 13 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

August 14 - West Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

August 15 - Orlando, FL - Will’s Pub

August 16 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)

August 17 - Nashville, TN - The End

August 18 - Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome

August 20 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

August 21 - Detroit, MI - Lager House

August 22 - Cleveland, OH - Mahall’s

September 3 - Denver, CO - Marquis

September 4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

September 6 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

September 7 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne

September 8 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou’s

September 10 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield

September 11 - San Francisco, CA - Thee Parkside

September 12 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

September 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Genghis Cohen

September 14 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

September 15 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

September 17 - Dallas, TX - Three Links

September 18 - Austin, TX - The Ballroom at Spiderhouse

September 20 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck

September 21 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

September 22 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

w/Michigander

January 14 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar

January 15 - Lexington, KY - The Burl

January 17 - Chattanooga, TN - Barrelhouse Ballroom

January 18 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle Music Hall

January 19 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

January 21 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

January 22 - Orlando, FL - The Social

January 24 - Gainesville, FL - Heartwood Soundstage

January 25 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

January 26 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

January 28 - Tallahassee, FL - 926 Bar

January 29 - New Orleans, LA - Parish at House of Blues New Orleans

January 31 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

February 1 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

February 7 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

Photo Credit: Tyler Ann

