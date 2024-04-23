Sydney Con Again Plays Host To The Sydney Con Jazz Festival In 2024 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Sunday June 2 from 12pm to 9pm, the 2024 Sydney Con Jazz Festival will present almost 140 artists in 26 concerts, showcasing the best of Australian Jazz.

The Sydney Con Jazz Festival, now bi-annual and in its 6th year, is a unique boutique festival, with numerous events taking place in the same location on one day!

Sydney Conservatorium's six beautiful concert halls are nestled around the atrium, and with three events happening every hour there is plenty to choose from.

It was formed in 2017 by David Theak, respected saxophonist, composer and bandleader on the Australian Jazz Scene who is a Senior Lecturer in the jazz unit at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music.

“All six concert halls and performances spaces of the Sydney Conservatorium of Music will be on show, as audiences immerse themselves in a myriad of contemporary and traditional jazz styles. Come join us in celebrating jazz, one of humanity's most vibrant and creative art forms” says SCJF Artistic Director David Theak. “The festival is designed to be affordable and to showcase the best of jazz from Australia, Sydney and the World.”

Headlining the 2024 SCJF is multi-Grammy nominee Remy Le Boeuf (New York city) whose innovative approach as a saxophonist and composer, seamlessly blends jazz, classical forms and cutting-edge composition and is exciting audiences world-wide.

The festival also features performances by many prolific jazz artists who are the cream of the Australian jazz scene, Mike Nock, Katie Noonan's Elixr (QLD), Brekkie Boy, ANJO Youth Big Band, Ten Part Invention, Laneous (VIC), Quiet Country (WA), Freya Garbett's ‘Music from the Waves', The Greasy Chicken Orchestra, Paper Tiger WA/ VIC) Freedman Jazz Winner Phillippa Murphy-Haste and more.

The 2024 SCJF offers cutting edge jazz, international guests, female led projects, Australian legends, emerging artists, swinging bands, a selection of Australian jazz documentaries in the all new ‘El Roco' room, and the addition of a new Big Band Festival in our rarely used 6th concert hall, plus a highly social event where you can indulge in music, mingle with jazz fans and artists and enjoy award winning beer and wine from our sponsors.

Sydney Con Jazz Festival

Sunday June 2 from 12pm to 9pm

Sydney Conservatorium of Music, 1 Conservatorium Road, Sydney 2000

sydneyconjazzfest.com

$29 to $169

Tickets on sale Monday April 29, International Jazz Day