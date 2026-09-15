Syd to Launch North American Tour November 2024

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GRAMMY award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, engineer, and co-founder of THE INTERNET, Syd, has announced an upcoming North American tour, promoted by Live Nation. The tour kicks off in Vancouver this November, following the recent release of her third solo album Beard via Free Lunch/Warner Records, as well as a string of dates in the UK & Europe this summer.

Tickets

Tickets will be available starting with a CITI presale on Wednesday, September 16. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, September 18 at 10am local time. For full tour routing and details on upcoming dates, visit https://www.syds.world/tour.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, September 16th at 10am local time until Thursday, September 17 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans. Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to the exclusive pre-show VIP soundcheck with Syd, exclusive VIP gift item, early entry and more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Beard, co-produced by Syd, and featuring friends and collaborators including Raphael Saadiq, Big Sean, Rodney Jerkins, James Fauntleroy, Van Hunt, Blu June, and Jordan Ward, is a coming-of-age album that documents the R&B artist's evolution as an artist and as a person.

Syd has lent her skills to an impressive catalog of collaborations, including Beyoncé's 'Plastic Off the Sofa' from Renaissance, which she won a GRAMMY for co-writing. Since her days as part of Odd Future, Syd has released multiple, critically-lauded albums with her GRAMMY-nominated band THE INTERNET, and collaborated with artists like Zayn, Lil Uzi Vert, Kehlani, Disclosure, and Kelly Rowland. Beyond the music, Syd built her own recording studio in Los Angeles and fronted campaigns for fashion brands including Valentino, Louis Vuitton, and Adidas. In 2025, she celebrated the 10th anniversary of THE INTERNET's breakthrough album Ego Death. She also recently shared solo singles, 'Callin' feat. Blu June and '2 Many Days' ahead of the new record.

All Upcoming Tour Dates

Sat Nov 07 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore

Sun Nov 08 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre

Tue Nov 10 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

Thu Nov 12 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Sat Nov 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Camp Flog Gnaw

Sun Nov 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Camp Flog Gnaw

Mon Nov 16 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

Thu Nov 19 – Houston, TX – House of Blues (Houston)

Fri Nov 20 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues (Dallas)

Sun Nov 22 – Austin, TX – Emo's

Tues Nov 24 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle Presented by iTHINK Financial

Sat Nov 28 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Sun Nov 29 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Tue Dec 01 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Thu Dec 03 – Washington, DC – Echostage

Sat Dec 05 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Sun Dec 06 – Boston, MA – House of Blues (Boston)

Tue Dec 08 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Thu Dec 10 – Chicago, IL – Ramova Theatre

Sat Dec 12 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues (Vegas)

Sun Dec 13 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Tue Dec 15 – San Francisco, CA – The Castro

Wed Dec 16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Photo Credit: Nabil



Photo Credit: Nabil

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