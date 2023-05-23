Suzie True Releases New Single 'Sentimental Scum'

The album is set to drop via Get Better Records on June 30.

By:
Last month, DIY pop punk band Suzie True announced the release of their newest LP, Sentimental Scum, set to drop via Get Better Records on June 30. Today, they share the album's title track, a punchy, upbeat song about looking back at time gone by.

"This song is about getting older and feeling sentimental about your past, because you feel like you don’t have much of a future," Suzie True says of "Sentimental Scum." "You’re caught up in what was and what could have been. You feel old and weird about it. The resolution is to just say 'f it' and have fun with the people you love because that’s all you can really do."

Their second album with Get Better Records, Sentimental Scum is, as bassist/singer Lexi McCoy describes, “kinda all over the place, inspired by artists like Babes In Toyland, The Muffs, Jeff Rosenstock, Josie & The Pussycats, and anime theme music” with lyrical content on “sobriety, addiction, mental health, exploring queer identity, growing up, heartbreak, and LOOOoOoOoOvee.” 

With a mix handled by Em Foster (of the U.K. band Nervus) and a master by Get Better co-owner Koji Shiraki, the album will be a welcome and worthy addition in the catalogs of both band and label alike.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo credit: James Duran



