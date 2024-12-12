Suwannee Spring Reunion Adds Jim Lauderdale, Electric Larry Land, Po Ramblin’ Boys, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park (SOSMP) in Live Oak, Florida, will host the 7th Annual Suwannee Spring Reunion from Thursday through Sunday, March 20-23. This family-friendly music festival spans four days and nights and includes camping, music workshops, kids activities, arts & crafts, and daily yoga. Nestled amidst 800 acres of majestic Spanish moss-draped oak and cypress trees along the Suwannee River, the weekend will be jam-packed with music rooted in Americana, newgrass, bluegrass, folk, blues, and more.

Suwannee Spring Reunion is excited to announce additions to the lineup including Jim Lauderdale & The Game Changers, Larry Keel’s Electric Larry Land, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Jon Stickley Trio, Verlon Thompson, Paul McDonald & The Mourning Doves, Mosier Brothers Band, The Grass Is Dead, John Mailander (Artist at Large), Ain’t Sisters, Blair Crimmins & the Hookers, David Grier, Grateful Dawg Tribute with Billy Gilmore & Mickey Abraham, and more, including a Suwannee debut performance by Yet To Be Gold, which features Gregor Sayet-Bone, Jeb Puryear (of Donna the Buffalo), Luca Greenspun, and Jonas Puryear.

This is in addition to the already announced stellar acts that include The Infamous Stringdusters, Sam Bush, Donna the Buffalo, Kitchen Dwellers, Peter Rowan Walls of Time Band with Don Grant Reggaebilly, Steve Poltz, Fireside Collective, SCYTHIAN, Roy Book Binder, Hattie & Joe Craven Quartet, Big Cosmo’s Band, Lee Hunter & The Gatherers, and other. See the full lineup with new additions below.

Suwannee Spring Reunion focuses on showcasing established as well as up-and-coming roots musicians throughout the weekend, often with some one-of-a-kind collaborations among the artists performing—you never know who will give a surprise sit-in on stage (or in the campgrounds for that matter). There’s an open call to play in the many campground pickin’ party sites throughout the weekend, including at Slopryland, hosted by Sloppy Joe, and the Bill Monroe Shrine, hosted by Quartermoon.

The lineup includes artists with storied histories of epic Suwannee performances over the years. The festival is home to generations of families who have gathered year after year to experience that shared connection to the music and the commitment to the notion of something bigger than ourselves.

Suwannee Spring Reunion hosts multiple areas for music including Big Cosmo’s Amphitheater, the NEW Music Farmers Stage at The Porch and The Back Porch, Music Hall, and The Tent.

The Music Farmers Stage at The Back Porch is sponsored by the festival’s nonprofit arm, Live Oak Music and Arts Foundation (LOMAF). A raffle with a variety of prizes donated by festival merchants, artists, and sponsors will be held on site located at a tent at the top of the hill at Big Cosmo’s Amphitheater. It will benefit LOMAF to support music and arts programs in North Florida schools, including the Suwannee Spirit Kids Music Camp.

Tickets are on sale now. Suwannee Spring Reunion offers a multi-day Weekend Ticket that includes festival admission for four days of music, as well as primitive camping on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights. Military and Student discounts are available. Children 12 and under are free if accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Get your tickets before they go up to the next pricing tier. Please note, an additional event car pass is required to bring a car into the campground—Advance Car Pass: $15 or $20 at the Gate. For complete ticket information and to purchase tickets, visit here.

SOSMP offers guest comforts including a general store, full service restaurant, free showers, indoor bathrooms, and water stations. Upgraded camping, including RV hook ups and cabin rentals, as well as golf cart rentals are currently on sale. Reservations may be made by calling the Park office at (386) 364­-1683. SOSMP is located between Jacksonville, Florida & Tallahassee, Florida about 30 minutes south of the Georgia State line, about 45 minutes north of Gainesville and is host to a variety of events. Please visit the park's web site at www.musicliveshere.com for further information.

Suwannee Spring Reunion 2025 Lineup:

The Infamous Stringdusters

Sam Bush

Donna the Buffalo

Kitchen Dwellers

Peter Rowan Walls of Time Band with Don Grant Reggaebilly

Jim Lauderdale & The Game Changers

Larry Keel’s Electric Larry Land

Steve Poltz

Jon Stickley Trio

Fireside Collective

Verlon Thompson

SCYTHIAN

Roy Book Binder

John Mailander (Artist at Large)

Hattie & Joe Craven Quartet

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

The Grass Is Dead

Paul McDonald & The Mourning Doves

Mosier Brothers Band

Blair Crimmins & the Hookers

Ain’t Sisters

Grandpa’s Cough Medicine

Nikki Talley Band

Grateful Dawg Tribute with Billy Gilmore & Mickey Abraham

Ralph Roddenbery

David Grier

Lee Hunter & The Gatherers

Big Cosmo’s Band

The New Quintet

Habanero Honeys

Todd Albright

Yet To Be Gold

Sloppy Joe

Quartermoon

Magic Moon Traveling Circus

Bill Monroe Shrine

Slopryland Music Workshops

Umalumina Daily Yoga with Rhonda Bell

Photo Credit: Ken Voltz

