Susannah Joffe Releases DUST SETTLES AND SO WILL I; Tour Dates Start Sept 2026

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Susannah Joffe has released her debut album, Dust Settles and So Will I. The official documentary accompanying the album is also out now.

Dust Settles and So Will I is largely inspired by Susannah's hometown of Austin, Texas: the landscapes, the people, and the sounds that shaped her. Texas itself is full of contradictions—full of friction, full of oxymorons—and those tensions have seeped into every corner of Susannah's debut album. Throughout the record, listeners join Joffe in her homecoming to herself through a retelling of her own feelings of nostalgia and her pursuit of success. Dust Settles and So Will I is the liminal space where she can hold these contradictory feelings. Texas twang and indie punk, complete euphoria and devastating heartbreak, the push away from home and the pull right back.

On Dust Settles and So Will I, Susannah shares, 'This album is the culmination of everything I've ever made, nothing before this has ever felt as honest or spectacular.'

Susannah has offered a preview of the record with singles 'Suddenly', 'End Of The World', 'Happiness Is Just A Myth', 'You Ruined Paris', and 'Texas Baby', which have quickly become her fastest growing songs.

In 'Happiness Is Just a Myth,' Susannah sings about eternal dissatisfaction in the quest for greatness, all the while coated in shimmering synths. This paradox of conflicting sounds and sentiments traces throughout the album, with its heaviest moments cloaked in ascendant, bright layers of flute, acoustic guitars, strings, and even humour.

The third track on the record, 'All I See is Sky' establishes the transcendent world building seen across the album's production and lyrics. A song about looking for and losing faith, Joffe sings 'I'm searching for a God, but all I see is a sky.' It is followed by 'End of The World', the centerpiece of the record: timpani, trumpet, whispers, and walls of guitar bloom around Joffe's voice as she declares, 'The end of the world is stale and new / With rotten old men in shiny cars and suits… They're smoking cigars while we decompose.'

Lyrically, the title track interlude 'Dust Settles' splits the album in two, halting time while the dust falls. Joffe notes that the visual of dust settling is 'bittersweet, like an old home being put to rest.' It holds room for both the sadness of the ending and the anticipation of the beginning, inviting the listener to remember how one cannot exist without the other.

'Madeline' is a brief moment in the album where there are no complexities to grapple with. This track is the protagonist's serene, love-pop serenade where time stalls and the listener is left to float alongside the inescapable, all-encompassing experience of falling for someone.

'Texas Baby' brings Joffe back to her home. Sonically, the track places Joffe on the stage of the very wood-panelled dive bars she grew up with. Listeners feel the grief she holds in her love for Texas and the gravitational pull she feels towards it, but also the shedding of the version of herself that saw it through rose-colored glasses, singing, 'I love when you call me a lady then run me over on the freeway.'

The Dust Settles and So Will I Official Documentary isn't a story of how Susannah Joffe's debut album was made. It's a confessional that explores the people, experiences, beliefs, and dreams that shaped who she is and, in turn, shaped the project. It's an intimate look at Susannah beyond the wig and big hoop skirts, told through pre-show rituals, late-night reminiscing with family, personal jokes with producers, and honest, real conversations with herself.

Susannah will perform at All Things Go D.C. taking place at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, marking her major festival debut. Susannah is also opening for Paris Paloma on her The Fatal Flaw Tour in North America. The tour kicked off this week in Phoenix, with stops in major cities including New York, Nashville, and more before wrapping in Washington, D.C. on October 25, 2026.

Susannah Joffe 2026 Live Dates

Saturday, September 26, 2026 - Columbia, MD - All Things Go Festival

Sunday, September 27, 2026 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater**

Tuesday, September 29, 2026 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at The Complex**

Wednesday, September 30, 2026 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre**

Tuesday, October 6, 2026 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works**

Wednesday, October 7, 2026 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse**

Tuesday, October 13, 2026 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee**

Wednesday, October 14, 2026 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue**

Friday, October 16, 2026 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral**

Saturday, October 17, 2026 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!**

Sunday, October 18, 2026 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall**

Tuesday, October 20, 2026 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount**

Wednesday, October 21, 2026 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner**

Friday, October 23, 2026 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall**

Saturday, October 24, 2026 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club**

Sunday, October 25, 2026 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club**

** with Paris Paloma

About Susannah Joffe

Susannah Joffe is a Texas-raised, NYC-based artist making emotional indie pop that pulls equally from Austin's soft-rock roots and NYC's bright, chaotic queer scene. Over the last year, she's become one of the most exciting rising names in indie music, growing to 2.2M monthly Spotify listeners, selling out headline shows in NYC, LA, and Austin, and building a fiercely online fanbase around songs that feel equally intimate, fiery, and devastating. Her 2024 breakout single 'Die Your Daughter' has surpassed 118M+ Spotify streams and counting.

In June 2025, Susannah released her latest EP Cult Leader with lead singles gracing the cover of Spotify's All New Indie and placements across New Music Friday, Lorem, Front Page Indie, Alternative Pride, Indie Pop, Women of Indie, and more.

In the past year, Susannah supported Lola Young at Rolling Stone's 'Future of Music Showcase' and King Princess across the UK/EU, including sold-out shows at venues like Electric Brixton and Le Trianon. She has previously toured with spill tab, Alix Page, Indigo De Souza, NIKI, and more. Recent collaborations include work with Annie DiRusso, Ha Vay, and Baby Nova, alongside inclusion on the All Things Go benefit compilation supporting LGBTQA+ causes with artists including Maren Morris, Jack Antonoff, and Orville Peck.

Photo Credit: Preston Rolls and Dana Trippe



Photo Credit: Preston Rolls and Dana Trippe

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 14 Hrs 24 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me