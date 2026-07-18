Susannah Joffe Releases Music Video for 'Happiness Is Just a Myth'

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Indie pop singer-songwriter Susannah Joffe has released an official music video for her single 'Happiness Is Just a Myth,' filmed over the Fourth of July weekend in upstate New York. Joffe and her girlfriend, Allison Miller, shot the video using a thrifted camera in a run-and-gun style, with Miller's brother behind the camera. Locations include a vintage roadside gift shop, an indoor swimming pool, and a fireworks display. Throughout the video, Joffe appears in a secondhand wedding gown and veil. Joffe has described the project as assembled quickly, with a treatment written the night before shooting began, using minimal equipment including an LED light.

With nothing more than a thrifted camera and a shared vision, Susannah and her girlfriend, Allison Miller, set out on the 4th of July in upstate New York to create the video via a run-and-gun approach, transforming everyday locations into a surreal visual landscape that reflects the song's themes of self-discovery and pursuit of something more. Filmed by Miller's brother and set against visually rich backdrops including a vintage roadside gift shop, an indoor swimming pool, and a fireworks display, the video follows Susannah in a secondhand wedding gown and veil, mirroring the song's emotional arc through a series of intimate yet cinematic moments.

'When I made 'Happiness is Just a Myth,' I knew I had to find a way to bring it to life. So, I drove upstate with my girlfriend and her brother for their family's Fourth of July reunion, threw together a treatment the night before, and spent the weekend filming around our motel and the surrounding town with a cheap camera, an LED light, and whatever inspired us. It was a beautiful challenge to the song itself and my own mindset that wrote it.'

Building on the momentum of recent releases 'Texas Baby' and 'You Ruined Paris', Susannah continues to expand the world surrounding her music through deeply personal songwriting and distinctive visuals. Inspired by her upbringing in Austin, Texas, her recent work reflects the complexities and contrasts of the place that shaped her creative voice.

This Fall, she will be performing at All Things Go D.C. taking place at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland this coming September, marking her major festival debut.

About Susannah Joffe

Susannah Joffe is a Texas-raised, NYC-based artist making emotional indie pop that pulls equally from Austin's soft-rock roots and NYC's bright, chaotic queer scene. Over the last year, she's become one of the most exciting rising names in indie music, growing to 2.2M monthly Spotify listeners, selling out headline shows in NYC, LA, and Austin, and building a fiercely online fanbase around songs that feel equally intimate, fiery, and devastating.

Her 2024 breakout single 'Die Your Daughter' has surpassed 112M Spotify streams and exploded across TikTok with over 1.6M creates from fans. In June 2025, Susannah released her latest EP Cult Leader with lead singles gracing the cover of Spotify's All New Indie and placements across New Music Friday, Lorem, Front Page Indie, Alternative Pride, Indie Pop, Women of Indie, and more.

In the past year, Susannah supported Lola Young at Rolling Stone's 'Future of Music Showcase' and King Princess across the UK/EU, including sold-out shows at venues like Electric Brixton and Le Trianon. She has previously toured with spill tab, Alix Page, Indigo De Souza, NIKI, and more. Recent collaborations include work with Annie DiRusso, Ha Vay, and Baby Nova, alongside inclusion on the All Things Go benefit compilation supporting LGBTQA+ causes with artists including Maren Morris, Jack Antonoff, and Orville Peck.

The video's low-budget, location-driven production approach echoes a broader trend of artists using intimate, behind-the-scenes filmmaking to accompany original music. For more video coverage of live productions and performing arts, BroadwayWorld recently shared a look at rehearsals for THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN at Alley Theatre in a behind-the-scenes clip from the Houston company, running July 24 through August 30, 2026.

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