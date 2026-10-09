Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks to Premiere THE ART OF MUSIC on PBS

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October 1st marks the premiere of The Art of Music's third episode, featuring GRAMMY Award winning blues rock combo and Tedeschi Trucks Band co-founders, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, filmed live from The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Petrie Sculpture Court. It features intimate performances and a wide-ranging interview with music journalist David Fricke. Corporate funding for the series is provided by Chase. The series is distributed by NETA.

'What a beautiful and unique setting for a concert and interview,' said Derek Trucks. 'Sitting in a room full of masterpieces from all over the world was inspiring - watching Susan hold and play Mississippi John Hurt's guitar is something I won't forget.'

The episode reveals details of the Tedeschi and Trucks musical journey, inspirations, family influences, and their personal connection to Derek and the Dominos' 'Bell Bottom Blues.' A performance with Sippie Wallace's 'Women Be Wise' on Mississippi John Hurt's Gibson guitar, drawn from the Met's collection and a breakdown of 'Who Am I' and 'What in the World' highlight music from their sixth studio album release Future Soul.

Check local listings for more information at https://listings.tracmedia.com/artOfMusic.

'The Art of Music' format keeps pulling extraordinary moments like this out of artists,' said Don Maggi, founder and president of iMaggination. 'Susan and Derek didn't just talk about their influences — they played them, on an instrument from the Met's own collection. That's what this series is built to do.'

This special interview and performance featuring Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks presented by United MileagePlus Cards from Chase was an unforgettable occasion for Chase United Cardmembers who were invited to attend the intimate live taping. United MileagePlus Cards from Chase provide Cardmembers with access to exclusive events and experiences in addition to many reward and travel benefits with United Airlines.

Other episodes of The Art of Music include Sheryl Crow with Jason Isbell and Peter Frampton with Warren Haynes, available at www.theartofmusic.co.

Founded in 1870, the Metropolitan Museum of Art is one of the world's largest and most visited art museums, presenting a collection that spans 5,000 years of global art and culture at its main building on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. The Met's Guitar Collection, drawn on for The Art of Music tapings in the Petrie Sculpture Court, will be showcased in the Museum's new Guitar Gallery, opening March 2027. More information is available at metmuseum.org.

The Art of Music is produced by Don Maggi and iMaggination, Inc., in association with LCM247. The episode was directed by Patrick Heaphy, with LCM247 providing the full production services for the series. iMaggination is a New Jersey-based music and television production company whose slate includes The Art of Music, Recorded Live at Analog and GIG: Live in NYC, presented by THE WNET Group, home to America's flagship PBS station.

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