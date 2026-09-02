Jeremy Short, Jared James Nichols Trade Solos on New Single UNTIL WE'RE DONE

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Appalachian space-funk innovator Jeremy Short showcases his guitar prowess alongside blues-rock powerhouse Jared James Nichols on his new single, 'Until We're Done,' an explosive collaboration that finds the two guitarists trading blistering solos amidst a hazy, psychedelic soundscape of wailing guitars, soulful vocals, and hard-driving grooves.

On 'Until We're Done,' Short puts his own advice into practice: make the most of the time you're given, take the shot, and don't let fear keep you from asking for what you want. Putting those words to the test, he reached out to one of his longtime guitar heroes with nothing more than a demo and a cold email.

A fan of Nichols' playing for nearly a decade, Short spotted his email address on the advance for a benefit concert they were both playing. He decided to reach out, sending Nichols a demo of the track along with a cold pitch explaining why he felt his bluesy hard-rock style would be a perfect fit for the track. 'I didn't expect a reply,' Short said. 'I just figured, what the hell, take the shot, and whatever happens, happens.' Not long after, an email arrived from Nichols' manager confirming that Jared connected with the song and wanted to lay down some leads.

For Short, the response was surreal. 'It felt like 15-year-old me would be proud of myself for taking a chance on something he believed in,' he added. 'It felt like I was opening a door to a room I didn't previously have access to, and that I had better prove myself worthy of being in the presence of the type of people who occupy that room.'

Recorded at Jon Osborne's Pine Box Studio in Nashville, 'Until We're Done' came together under the direction of producer Justin Francis, a longtime collaborator of Short's and fellow Whizzbang Music brother in arms. Osborne's studio provided the ideal setting, pairing state-of-the-art recording equipment with a collection of vintage guitars and gear, while Francis brought a clear vision for the track from the outset. With credits spanning artists including Leon Bridges and Tedeschi Trucks Band, Francis helped the song into the high-energy, guitar-driven anthem it became.

The release of 'Until We're Done' also marks a milestone for Short as the latest artist to join the Weymann Guitars family. The endorsement marks Weymann's first artist partnership in nearly a century since Jimmie Rodgers, pioneering father of country music, famously played his custom-built signature model, hand-crafted by the Weymann custom shop. For Short, the relationship represents a meaningful connection to the legacy of a storied American instrument maker while placing his own singular approach to the guitar alongside some of the instrument's most influential voices.

'Jeremy is a generational musician,' said Niko de Weymann. 'The kind of player whose natural ability, improvisation, and command of virtually any genre immediately separates him from his peers. Watching Jeremy today is comparable to witnessing the early stages of Hendrix, EVH, and legends of the past. He is an artist destined to leave a lasting musical legacy.'

With new music on the horizon and his new place in the Weymann family, Short will spend the remainder of 2026 on the road, bringing his shape-shifting sound to stages across the country. Tour dates will span key markets throughout the South and Appalachia from Atlanta, Charleston, W.V., and New Orleans, to Raleigh, Savannah, and beyond, with additional stops throughout Colorado, Kentucky, Virginia, Georgia, and the Carolinas.

'Until We're Done' featuring Jared James Nichols is out today, September 2 on all digital streaming platforms. For tour dates and more information, visit JeremyShortMusic.com and follow Jeremy Short at @JeremyShortMusic on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Jeremy Short Tour Dates

Sept 4 - Old Timers Reunion - Elkins, WV

Sept 19 - Rocky Mountain Wine Festival - Winterpark, CO

Sept 24 - Stanleys Pub - Cincinnati, OH

Sept 26 - Be My Neighbor - Charleston, WV

Oct 2 - Shenandoah 500 - Mt Solon, VA

Oct 3 - Grass(roots) In The Glades Fest - Glades, PA

Oct 9 - Grant's Lounge - Macon, GA

Oct 10 - Broughton ST Bowl & Brew - Savannah, GA +

Oct 15 - The Pour House - Raleigh, NC +

Oct 16 - 185 King St - Brevard, NC +

Oct 17 - Boone Saloon - Boone, NC +

Oct 24 - The Campbell House - Lexington, KY

Oct 30 - The Purple Fiddle - Thomas, WV

Nov 5 - Nowhere Bar - Athens, GA

Nov 6 - Smith's Olde Bar - Atlanta, GA

Nov 7 - Le Bon Temps Roule - New Orleans, LA

Nov 8 - Keg and Barrel - Hattiesburg, MS

Nov 20 - Alpine Theatre - Ripley, WV

Nov 21 - Jammin' Java - Vienna, VA

Nov 25 - Empty Glass - Charleston, WV

Nov 27 - Southgate House Revival - Cincinnati, OH *

Dec 4 - Big Timber Brewing - Elkins, WV

Dec 11 - Milk Parlor - Blacksburg, VA

Dec 31 - The Coterie - Kokomo, IN

+ Co-Headline with Marc Ridge & The Revelers

* Supporting Jared James Nichols

Photo Credit: Dani Brown



Photo Credit: Dani Brown

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