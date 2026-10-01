15-Year-Old Violinist Himari Breaks Record with Decca Classics DEBUT

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At 15, Japanese violinist Himari has become the youngest artist ever to reach the Top 3 of Japan's Oricon Weekly Album Ranking with a classical album, entering at No. 3 in the all genres chart. Her debut album was released on Decca Classics on September 25.

The result came in the same week as three sold-out performances in Japan with the London Symphony Orchestra under Sir Antonio Pappano: in Kyoto on September 26, at the NHK Music Festival in Tokyo on September 27, and at Suntory Hall on September 29. Tower Records also featured Himari in a special campaign, in what is understood to be its first campaign of this kind for a classical artist.

Himari signed to Decca Classics in 2025. DEBUT features a live recording of her European debut with the Berliner Philharmoniker under Sebastian Weigle, performing Wieniawski's Violin Concerto No. 1 at the Philharmonie. She was the youngest Asian soloist to appear with the orchestra in a subscription concert at that time.

The album pairs the concerto with Wieniawski's Fantasia on Themes from Faust and works by Chopin, Godowsky and Sibelius.

Published weekly, the Oricon album chart ranks releases across all genres. Japan is one of the world's largest recorded music markets, making Himari's Top 3 placing a significant breakthrough for a classical artist.

Laura Monks, President of Decca Records, says: 'This is a sensational success and incredible recognition for HIMARI's extraordinary talent. A moment to remember in the history of Decca Classics.'

Dominic Fyfe, A&R Director of Decca Classics, says: 'HIMARI continues to captivate audiences worldwide with both fantasy and fireworks in her flawless playing. It is remarkable to see HIMARI breaking records with her very first album and one which captures a magical night making her European debut with the Berlin Philharmonic.'

About Himari

Born in Japan in 2011, Himari has performed with world-renowned orchestras including Berliner Philharmoniker, the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the Chicago Symphony, the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Pittsburgh Symphony and the Orchestre de la Suisse Romande, and signed exclusively to Decca Classics in 2025. Himari is one of the youngest-ever applicants at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, where she studies with renowned teacher Ida Kavafian. Himari has won top prizes at several international competitions, including first prize at the Lipinski-Wieniawski International Competition. Himari began her violin studies under the tutelage of Koichiro Harada and Machie Oguri. She performs on the 1717 'Hamma' Stradivarius, on loan from Yusaku Maezawa, and the 1732 Guarneri del Gesù 'Ferni', on loan from Hikaru Shimura.

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