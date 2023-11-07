Surprise Baby Drops EP Of Self-Growth, Spirituality & Transformation

Listen to the new EP from Los Angeles based Surprise Baby. Too Right touches on themes surrounding relationships, self-growth, spirituality and transformation.

Surprise Baby is the Los Angeles based project of musician and songwriter Sarsten Noice and producer Claire Morison. Described as rock and roll cowboy meets indie pop, the two, who are originally from Northwest Montana, use their long-standing relationship as friends and creative partners to craft a sound which is both authentic and captivating.

Their debut EP, Too Right, is a result of Surprise Baby refusing to be pigeon-holed and see's the two exploring a realm of different genres and sounds. Touching on themes surrounding relationships, self-growth, spirituality and transformation, Noice shares, “I hope this EP inspires curiosity towards those liminal spaces that exist in life and ultimately don't last forever. The place between where you are and where you are going. The slow subtle feelings of becoming more embodied in one's self.”

The five-track EP includes songs such as the echoey and eerie “Poison the Well” which narrates facing the consequences of your own actions, as well as the celestial and iridescent “Motorcycle” which details a commentary on the feeling of escapism. Then there is the moody and brooding “Bless the Loser,” a song about feeling out of place and out of control; the ultimately confusing and messy process of the human experience. It's about craving intensity, sometimes wanting to be invisible and ultimately learning self-compassion.

Not afraid to speak her truth, Noice shares how she uses songwriting as a way to process her internal world and give intense emotions a way out of her body. She shares, “I try to create imagery that accurately captures a specific feeling and then allow myself to build lyrics in an abstract way, opposed to straightforward storytelling. This I hope leaves the songs open to the listeners' interpretation.”

