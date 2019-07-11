Surfaces Shares New Music Video For SUNDAY BEST

Today Surfaces, composed of Texas-based buddies Colin Padalecki and Forrest Frank, start the summer out right, releasing their upbeat colorblock-themed music video for "Sunday Best." In the video, which features YouTuber Hannah Meloche, the boys of Surfaces break up the boring 9-5 with a slew of party favors and good vibes, ultimately bringing the office workers to their feet for a massive dance fest.

"Sunday Best" comes from the band's new album Where the Light is, released earlier this year. The song reflects the group's spiritual beliefs, along with the joy and compassion which fuels the project. "It's just something we believe in," says Forrest, a self-taught musician - like Colin - who grew up surrounded by music, singing in the church choir. "These are things I've picked up through my faith, which is very real to me, but I don't want to preach. The lyrics are an expression of my heart."

"We want people to feel the way we did when we created and crafted these songs," shares Colin. "I've had experiences with anxiety and depression in my own life. Every time I write and song and reminisce, it makes me feel better about myself. We want to communicate that so the listener can channel those same emotions."

The track has been picking up major attention this season for its pop hooks and reggae-influence. Surfaces, who are typically reluctant to be the center of attention with music videos, explain, "We didn't want to make videos at first because we never want our music to be about ourselves. But after seeing the impact the song was making we felt like going further and bringing this feeling to life. The way the office/employees transition from bleak to saturated is a perfect example of the message we want to share. Every day can be a better day despite the challenge. We are all going to have bad things happen to us... but we don't have to be victims to our situations. Wear joy like armor. Be the color in this grey world."

The duo continues on to echo the lyrics of "Sunday Best," adding, "Feel good, like you should (:"

The composition of Surfaces features Forrest on vocals and production, while Colin handles writing and arrangements. Together, the guys have increasingly meshed their individual talents into one impressive whole. After two self-produced albums, they just completed their first national club dates, a sold-out "Endless Summer" tour that included shows in New York and Los Angeles at the world-famous Roxy. The group has been praised for its genre-bending, feel-good music that has been compared to the likes of Sugar Ray and Rex Orange County.

The pair began their creative partnership by exchanging iPhone voice memos while San Antonio native Colin studied at Texas A&M and Houston-born Forrest was 90 miles away at Baylor in Waco. Frank had heard several songs Colin had posted on SoundCloud featuring vocals by his first cousin Alexa, who still provides female vocals for the group.

Next Friday, July 19, Surfaces are playing a SOLD-OUT show at The Roxy in Los Angeles. For more information, connect with the band on social media @surfacesmusic or on their website at surfacesmusic.com.

