Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Documentary Sets Premiere
The documentary will premiere on SHOWTIME on Friday, December 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
SHOWTIME and the NFL announced today that the documentary sequel THE SHOW: California Love, Behind the Scenes of the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show, a unique look into the making of the historic show, will premiere on SHOWTIME on Friday, December 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
The 90-minute feature offers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of one of the most iconic musical performances of the year. This year's show starred music legends Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent, marking a historic moment that placed the hip hop genre on the iconic stage like never before.
Behind the scenes was an all-star team of creatives working tirelessly to pull together a performance for the ages. The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show was executive produced by Emmy winner Jesse Collins (BET Awards®, Grammy® Awards, Oscars®), Emmy winning preeminent entertainment company Roc Nation, produced by DPS, led by Emmy winner Dave Meyers and directed by acclaimed multi-award nominee Hamish Hamilton (who has directed the Halftime Show since 2010).
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show made history, garnering five Creative Arts Emmy nominations, winning three including Outstanding Variety Special (Live), a first ever for the show.
This documentary, directed by Erik Parker (Race: Bubba Wallace, L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later), follows the network's first installment of THE SHOW, which featured the 2021 Super Bowl LV Halftime Show performance by The Weeknd.
The iconic halftime show has consistently been the most viewed performance of the year, praised around the globe. THE SHOW follows the people behind the scenes who power the halftime show and chronicles the impressive Emmy winning production that redefined the halftime show on the world's biggest stage.
Some of the award-winning and critically acclaimed television that Collins has executive produced includes the miniseries The New Edition Story, scripted series American Soul, children's series Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices, award shows BET Awards, Black Girls Rock! and Soul Train Awards, specials John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero, Love & Happiness: An Obama Farewell, Change Together: From The March On Washington To Today and Def Comedy Jam 25, and competition/game shows Sunday Best and Rhythm & Flow.
Working alongside Collins was a cast of acclaimed entertainment production leaders including Emmy winner musical director Adam Blackstone (In the Heights), creative director Es Devlin (Hamlet), show choreographer Fatima Robinson (Queens), Emmy winner Dionne Harmon as a co-executive producer, and Emmy Award winner Bruce Rodgers as production designer.
THE SHOW: California Love is produced by Boardwalk Pictures (Welcome To Wrexham, Cheer).
Photo Credit: Courtesy of SHOWTIME
