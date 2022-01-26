Sunset Events & Disco Donnie Presents Announce Sunset Music Festival Phase 1 Line Up

Sunset Events & Disco Donnie Presents are proud to announce the phase one lineup for Sunset Music Fesival's 10 year anniversary, revealing some of the scene's most notorious heavyweights and today's most exciting new artists.

Spanning every genre in electronic music, Sunset will join the over 50+ roster of artists at Raymond James Stadium North Lot over Memorial Day Weekend (May 27-29), and for the first time, extending to 3 days.

Pulling top and emerging talent from the best of the electronic music scene, Sunset features a massive lineup including Gryffin, Duke Dumont, LP Giobbi, Dillon Francis, Malaa, Pauline Herr (DJ Set), Chris Lorenzo, Dabin, Bonnie x Clyde, Liquid Stranger, ARMNHMR and plenty more.

Sunset Music Festival is always keen to find the best up-and-coming acts to feature at the festival. This year, Sunset Music Festival is teaming up with ReverbNation to select one (1) ReverbNation artist to perform live at the festival at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. Contest details will be announced at here soon.

Sunset 2022 represents the culmination of fan feedback from over the years. Since its inception, Sunset Music Festival has grown from featuring pop up stages for a day long event to now being the largest festival to come to Tampa, armed with full scaled production and delivering timeless experiences for artists and fans alike.

This year, event producers Disco Donnie Presents and Sunset Events offer numerous exciting improvements. Due to popular demand, fans will be thrilled to find out that Sunset is extending to 3 days for the very first time. There will also be 4 Stages: Main (headliners), Eclipse (Bass artists), Horizon (Up and Coming), Cool Down Get Down Tent (Regional favorites). Festival attendees can prepare for the biggest Sunset yet this year, with redesigned stages, reimagined site grounds, and refreshed festival offerings to provide new ways to experience the festival.

"2022 marks a decade we've been at Raymond James and we're proud of our partnership with TSA and the city of Tampa. Sunset has grown from a small pop up in 2012 fast forward to 2022 we now have our biggest Sunset yet, with 4 stages featuring large scale production and adding an extra day. The growth of Sunset has been mutually beneficial for Tampa Bay. We contributed such a positive impact on our beloved city which is now the #1 growing housing market in the country and is touted as an international destination spot with being praised as the #1 beach of the world." - John Santoro (Sunset Events Founder)

"Our fans have loved coming back to this festival and kept asking us when we'll make it a 3 day event. This is something we've been really wanting to do and are so excited we can add an extra day to the festival for the special 10 year anniversary." - Disco Donnie

Sunset Music Festival was the first large-scale festival back in Florida since COVID. Thanks to diligent work between Sunset Events, Disco Donnie Presents, and local healthcare officials, the festival was an enormous success, leaving fans buzzing with anticipation for the next installment.

Festival Lineup

ALRT

ARMNHMR

ATLiens

Bàwldy

Biicla

Biscits

Blanke

Bonnie x Clyde

Boogie T

Borgore

Bruno Furlan

Chris Lorenzo

CID

Crystal Skies

Dabin

Dillon Francis

Diplo

Duke Dumont

Evalution

Gettoblaster

Gordo

Gorgon City

Gryffin (DJ Set)

Imanbek

INZO

Jaenga

Jantsen B2B TVBOO

Jason Ross

Joshwa

Liquid Stranger

LP Giobbi

Lucati

Malaa

Mersiv

Miane

MiTis

Monxx

Moore Kismet

Noizu

Pauline Herr DJ Set

Peekaboo

Plsma

Ranger Trucco

Regard

Rossy

Ship Wrek

Shiverz

Sidepiece

Sosa

Tita Lau

Trivecta

Valentino Khan

Wreckno

XIE*