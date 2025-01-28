Sunflower Bean Share Single 'Champagne Taste' From New Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beloved rock band Sunflower Bean return reinvigorated with the most hard-fought and vulnerable album of their career: Mortal Primetime coming April 25th. In the three years since their last LP Headful of Sugar, the members of Sunflower Bean drifted from one another as they pursued new projects and confronted personal challenges, tragedies and transformations. But Mortal Primetime – the band’s fourth album, but first self-produced – finds Sunflower Bean with a renewed sense of purpose after nearly losing everything they built together.

“You get to decide what your prime is, and you fight for it,” bassist and vocalist Julia Cumming says. “This is ours, and that can’t be taken away by circumstance. We can’t take it away from each other. This moment, where we are now, is what we’ve always fought for.” With mixing by Caesar Edmunds (The Killers, Wet Leg) and engineering by Sarah Tudzin (Illuminati Hotties, Boygenius), Sunflower Bean were inspired by alternative rock, dreamy psychedelia, and arena-sized ambition to create a sound that’s undeniably theirs on Mortal Primetime; a record that celebrates their history while hurtling toward the future.

The first single off of Mortal Primetime is “Champagne Taste,” a fuzzed-out anthem of reckless determination. A nod to Sunflower Bean’s long-time alias when performing secret shows to test out new material, “Champagne Taste” features feral guitar riffs, soaring power chords and vocals that find Cumming channeling Iggy Pop circa The Idiot. The band explains, “This song came after a period that felt like rock bottom for the band. It is about feeling beaten down but still driving forward, to keep faith, to grow and to continue to create on our own terms, our Mortal Primetime."

Sunflower Bean is known for their blistering live show, which has graced the stages of countless festivals like Glastonbury and Lollapalooza, to tours with Beck, Interpol, and The Pixies, and sold-out international headline shows. So the band is wasting no time in celebrating Mortal Primetime on the road, and announce a massive North American tour. See below to find a show near you and get your tickets HERE when general on-sale starts Friday at 10 am locally.

Tour dates

2/13 - Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow ^

2/14 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo ^

2/16 - Wolverhampton, UK @ Uni of Wolverhampton at The Civic Hall ^

2/17 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton ^

2/18 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton ^

2/20 - Cologne, DE @ Palladium ^

2/21 - Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle ^

2/23 - Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live ^

2/24 - Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique ^

2/26 - Paris, FR @ Zenith ^

2/27 - London, UK @ George Tavern

3/10 – 3/15 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

5/15 - Troy, NY @ No Fun

5/16 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas *

5/17 - Boston, MA @ Deep Cuts *

5/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw #

5/23 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis #

5/24 - Raleigh, NC @ Kings #

5/25 - Asheville, NC @ Eulogy #

5/27 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records #

5/28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl #

5/30 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves #

5/31 - Austin, TX @ The Ballroom #

6/01 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Upstairs #

6/04 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar #

6/05 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah #

6/06 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room #

6/07 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel #

6/9 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios #

6/10 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s #

6/12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

6/13 - Fort Collins, CO @ The Coast #

6/14 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

6/17 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry #

6/19 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village #

6/20 - Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records

6/21 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

^ with Cage The Elephant

* with Laveda

# with Gift

Photo Credit: Anna Nazarova

