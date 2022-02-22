Sundowning Make Their Triumphant Return With 'In the Light of Defeat, I Cease to Exist'

Ten years after releasing their debut Seizures of the World, Germany's acclaimed atmospheric post-metal band Sundowning have returned with a new album. In The Light Of Defeat, I Cease To Exist - set for release on March 25th via Isolation Records (pre-order here)- humbly came to life by an intimate, honest conversation between friends. A new understanding of the same musical vision that they shared all along brought Sundowning back together.

Sundowning was founded in May 2009 by lead vocalist and guitarist Christoph Wietzorek and has existed with the same lineup since 2010. The band evolved into a solid institution within the European Metal scene, though after several tours and releases, the members focused on other personal projects and took a hiatus in 2014.

Now, Sundowning have returned with their first new output in a decade, In The Light Of Defeat, I Cease To Exist. While Sunn O))), Cult Of Luna and Amenra are still very recognizable influences, this new album is a much more independent and less constricted work than the earlier releases of the band. The soundscape is more consciously chosen and benefits from the individually acquired musical skills of each member. Wind instruments now support heavy, pressing guitar riffs. String sections underline choral, perpetuating vocals. Samples and electronic sounds provide necessary contrast.

The theme of In The Light Of Defeat, I Cease To Exist is more centered and visible: the album continues the narrative of Seizures Of The World and tells us about moments of failure, human weaknesses und unfulfilled longing and hope.

Mercilessly, the conflict of living in a steady discrepancy of intention and feasibility is discussed and the adaption to these circumstances is disputed. The blunt honesty of the lyrics is the product of a matured and naturally grown intimacy within the band, that always infused the process that is Sundowning. The album could not have been made in any other constellation.

Set for release on March 25th, In The Light Of Defeat, I Cease To Exist was written and composed by Sundowning, consisting of Christoph Wietzorek, Pascal Thönnißen, Markus Uhle and Sebastian Busch. The album was recorded and mixed by Nikita Kamprad (Der Weg Einer Freiheit) inside the studios of Ghost City Recordings in the summer of 2021.

The LP was mastered by acclaimed audio engineer Seth Manchester at Machines With Magnets, known for his work with Lingua Ignota, The Body and Full Of Hell among many others. Full Of Hell also provided actual content to the record with singer Dylan Walker immensely contributing to the song "Imminent Ache".

Listen to the new single here: