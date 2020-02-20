SunceBeat Festival 2020 Unveils Second Wave Line-up

Moving into its eleventh year, SuncéBeat has unveiled the second wave of artists that will be heading to the Adriatic coast this July, now boasting a line up that includes house music legends such as Roger Sanchez, Kenny Dope (performing a special 30-year celebration set), David Morales and Kerri Chandler.



Additions include South African sensation Black Coffee, Manchester legend Mr. Scruff, Lazare Hoche, William Djoko and many more. Elsewhere on the lineup Germany's Motor City Drum Ensemble and jazzy duo Detroit Swindle are set to play at The Garden, Tisno. Terry Hunter presents 'The Chosen Few' showcase will feature Chicago don Mike Dunn amongst others while Children Of Zeus and Session Victim both perform live and soul aficionado Sadar Bahar spins some wax.

"In the year that sees us bring back the legendary Southport Weekender after a 5 year absence & an unbelievable early sell out, I am just so excited to be announcing the strongest line up for SuncéBeat yet" co-founder Alex Lowes explains, "with so many new names & the return of so many SuncéBeat legends, It's just covering so many genres of the music we all love in such a beautiful location that is the Paradise that is Tisno Croatia - It's going to be truly epic"

Curated by the same team behind the much loved Southport Weekender event series and its 30-year legacy, SuncéBeat is built on a huge wealth of musical knowledge and an unrivalled sense of family amongst its partygoers as well as its DJ offering. Devoted music lovers attend with their young families - who represent a rapidly growing new wave of house and soul fans - along with groups of friends, couples and revellers from across the globe.



With the week-long music programme designed to bring together like-minded music fans, its setting of The Garden sees this intimate festival take place near a private sandy cove - a perfect location for relaxing during the daytime, and nights full of partying. Ticket holders will also have access to the legendary Barbarella's nightclub, while the festival's infamous boat parties are on sale soon.

SuncéBeat 2020 Line-up:



Black Coffee - 30 Years Of Kenny Dope - David Morales - Detroit Swindle - DJeff

Kerri Chandler - Motor City Drum Ensemble - Mr Scruff - Roger Sanchez



Children Of Zeus LIVE - Dan Shake - David Harness - DJ Angelo - DJ Spen- DJ Spinna - Karizma Folamour - Frankie Feliciano - Ge-ology - Harry Romero - Lazare Hoche - LeFTO - Manoo - Romare Session Victim Live - Waajeed - William Djoko



Terry Hunter Presents The Chosen Few DJs Chicago (with Special guest Kenny Dope)

Mike Dunn - Terisa Griffin LIVE PA - Wayne Williams - Alan King



Afshin - Craig Smith - Eddy Ramich - Frankey & Sandrino - Greg Gauthier - Helen Ting

Jamie 3:26 - Kristen Knight - Lakuti - Melon Bomb - Minco - Natasha Diggs

Natasha Kitty Katt - Neil Pierce - Rich Medina - Rocco * Sadar Bahar - Souldynamic - Young Pulse



Abel - Adam Gibbons - Bob Masters - Brandon Block - Brian Power - Colin Williams - David Bailey Davide Fiorese - DJ Bigger - Get Down Edits -Gordon Mac - Lil Stevie - mikeDA - Ricky Morrison

Ronnie Herel - Salah Ananse - Samba La Casa - Sol Brown - Step Daw & Arthur Lastmann

Terry Jones - The Journey Men





Buy tickets here: http://suncebeat.com/tickets/

For more information please visit: www.suncebeat.com





