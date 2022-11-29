Sugababes to Headline O2 Arena in 2023

Following on from the phenomenal success of their U.K. reunion tour and festival performances, Sugababes have announced a huge arena show at London's The O2 for Friday, September 15, 2023.

The era-defying, chart-topping British sensations will continue their glorious legacy with a special one-off show at The O2. Tickets go on general sale Friday 2nd December at 10am here.

One of the biggest-selling British girl groups of all time, with six Number One singles, millions of global sales and multiple multi-platinum albums continue their stellar return. Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan defined an era in British pop with their smooth vocals and magical harmonies offset by garage and alternative soundscapes.

Now, the iconic group who gave us 'Overload, 'Round Round', 'Freak Like Me' and so much more will be headlining a special show at London's The O2.