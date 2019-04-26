Sublime with Rome Releases New Track 'Light On'
Billboard charting ska-punk trio Sublime With Rome release new song "Light On" today. Listen to the catchy summer jam, which was produced and co-written by David Pramik (Nothing More, Machine Gun Kelly, Logic), below.
"Light On" is off of the band's forthcoming LP, Blessings, which is set for release on May 31st via 5 Music/RED MUSIC.
'"Light On' is a special song that was very emotional for me to write," states singer Rome Ramirez. "It has been a very fast 10 years with more up's than down's and I've had my brothers along my side. 'Light On' is me summarizing the last decade while trying to prepare for what's to come. Then the bass drops!"
Sublime With Rome is gearing up to release their highly anticipated album, Blessings, on May 31st. This is the band's third full-length album and marks the band's 10-year anniversary as Sublime With Rome. The album was produced by Rob Cavallo (Green Day, Paramore, Linkin Park), and "Wicked Heart" was co-produced by Rob Cavallo and Andrew Goldstein (Robert DeLong, Blackbear, Lauv). Listen to the band's previous releases "Spiderweb", "Blackout" and "Wicked Heart" off of the forthcoming release.
In support of Blessings, Sublime With Rome will hit the road starting June 2nd for their summer headline tour. The band will be hitting the major tour markets with special guests Soja. Fans can also catch Sublime With Rome at Bunbury Music Festival, Summerfest, Levitate Festival, One Love Cali Reggae Fest, and more. For more information and to buy tickets, visit the band's website HERE.
The band's previous album, Sirens (2015), peaked at #2 on Billboard's Current Alternative Album chart and #3 on Billboard's Rock Album chart. The release included Sublime With Rome's Alternative radio single "Wherever You Go," which peaked at #16. Sirens is preceded by their 2011 debut full-length Yours Truly with two Alternative radio hits "Take It or Leave It"and "Panic," which peaked at #4. Collectively, Sublime With Rome clocked more than 80 million U.S. streams to date.
Sublime With Rome is Rome Ramirez (vocals, guitar), Eric Wilson (bass), and Carlos Verdugo(drums).
SUBLIME WITH ROME TOUR DATES
June 1 - Cincinnati, OH - Bunbury Music Festival*
June 2 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheater
June 5 - Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena
June 6 - Papillion, NE - SumTur Amphitheater
June 7 - Kansas City, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
June 8 - Wichita, KS - Wichita River Festival*
June 10 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Great Saltair
June 13 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort
June 14 - Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay Beach
June 15 - Tucson, AZ - AVA Amphitheater
June 16 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater
June 18 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre
June 19 - Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery
June 20 - Tuolumne, CA - Black Oak Casino^
June 21 - Jacksonville, OR - Britt Pavilion^
June 22 - Bend, OR - Athletic Club^
June 23 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park
June 26 - Billings, MT - Zoo Montana*
June 28 - Boise, ID - Idaho Center Amp
June 29 - Helena, MT - Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds
June 30 - Lake Cowichan, Canada - Laketown Shakedown
July 4 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest*
July 5 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion Northerly Island
July 6 - Detroit, MI - Freedom Hill
July 7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
July 9 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at the Mann
July 11 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Casino
July 12 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point
July 13 - Marshfield, MA - Levitate Live*
July 14 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage
July 18 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater
July 19 - Patchogue, NY - Great South Bay Music Festival*
July 20 - Vienna, VA - Filene Center at Wolf Trap
July 21 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre
July 23 - Cape Canaveral, FL - Cocoa Riverfront Park
July 24 - Boca Raton, FL - Sunset Cove Amphitheater
July 25 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
July 26 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
July 27 - Charleston, SC - Volvo Car Stadium
July 28 - Charlotte, NC - Metro Credit Union Amphitheater
July 31 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
August 1 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
August 2 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheatre
August 3 - Houston, TX - WOMH Lawn
August 4 - Dallas, TX - Music Factory Pavilion
August 23 - Edmonton, AB - River Cree^
September 13 - Del Mar, CA - Del Mar Racetrack*
*Festival dates
^no Soja
Photo credit: Andreas Ramierez