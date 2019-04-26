Sublime with Rome Releases New Track 'Light On'

Billboard charting ska-punk trio Sublime With Rome release new song "Light On" today. Listen to the catchy summer jam, which was produced and co-written by David Pramik (Nothing More, Machine Gun Kelly, Logic), below.

"Light On" is off of the band's forthcoming LP, Blessings, which is set for release on May 31st via 5 Music/RED MUSIC.

'"Light On' is a special song that was very emotional for me to write," states singer Rome Ramirez. "It has been a very fast 10 years with more up's than down's and I've had my brothers along my side. 'Light On' is me summarizing the last decade while trying to prepare for what's to come. Then the bass drops!"

Sublime With Rome is gearing up to release their highly anticipated album, Blessings, on May 31st. This is the band's third full-length album and marks the band's 10-year anniversary as Sublime With Rome. The album was produced by Rob Cavallo (Green Day, Paramore, Linkin Park), and "Wicked Heart" was co-produced by Rob Cavallo and Andrew Goldstein (Robert DeLong, Blackbear, Lauv). Listen to the band's previous releases "Spiderweb", "Blackout" and "Wicked Heart" off of the forthcoming release.

In support of Blessings, Sublime With Rome will hit the road starting June 2nd for their summer headline tour. The band will be hitting the major tour markets with special guests Soja. Fans can also catch Sublime With Rome at Bunbury Music Festival, Summerfest, Levitate Festival, One Love Cali Reggae Fest, and more. For more information and to buy tickets, visit the band's website HERE.

The band's previous album, Sirens (2015), peaked at #2 on Billboard's Current Alternative Album chart and #3 on Billboard's Rock Album chart. The release included Sublime With Rome's Alternative radio single "Wherever You Go," which peaked at #16. Sirens is preceded by their 2011 debut full-length Yours Truly with two Alternative radio hits "Take It or Leave It"and "Panic," which peaked at #4. Collectively, Sublime With Rome clocked more than 80 million U.S. streams to date.

Sublime With Rome is Rome Ramirez (vocals, guitar), Eric Wilson (bass), and Carlos Verdugo(drums).

SUBLIME WITH ROME TOUR DATES

June 1 - Cincinnati, OH - Bunbury Music Festival*

June 2 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheater

June 5 - Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena

June 6 - Papillion, NE - SumTur Amphitheater

June 7 - Kansas City, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

June 8 - Wichita, KS - Wichita River Festival*

June 10 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Great Saltair

June 13 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

June 14 - Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay Beach

June 15 - Tucson, AZ - AVA Amphitheater

June 16 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater

June 18 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

June 19 - Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery

June 20 - Tuolumne, CA - Black Oak Casino^

June 21 - Jacksonville, OR - Britt Pavilion^

June 22 - Bend, OR - Athletic Club^

June 23 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park

June 26 - Billings, MT - Zoo Montana*

June 28 - Boise, ID - Idaho Center Amp

June 29 - Helena, MT - Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds

June 30 - Lake Cowichan, Canada - Laketown Shakedown

July 4 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest*

July 5 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion Northerly Island

July 6 - Detroit, MI - Freedom Hill

July 7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

July 9 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at the Mann

July 11 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Casino

July 12 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point

July 13 - Marshfield, MA - Levitate Live*

July 14 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage

July 18 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater

July 19 - Patchogue, NY - Great South Bay Music Festival*

July 20 - Vienna, VA - Filene Center at Wolf Trap

July 21 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre

July 23 - Cape Canaveral, FL - Cocoa Riverfront Park

July 24 - Boca Raton, FL - Sunset Cove Amphitheater

July 25 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

July 26 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

July 27 - Charleston, SC - Volvo Car Stadium

July 28 - Charlotte, NC - Metro Credit Union Amphitheater

July 31 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

August 1 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

August 2 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheatre

August 3 - Houston, TX - WOMH Lawn

August 4 - Dallas, TX - Music Factory Pavilion

August 23 - Edmonton, AB - River Cree^

September 13 - Del Mar, CA - Del Mar Racetrack*

*Festival dates

^no Soja

Photo credit: Andreas Ramierez





