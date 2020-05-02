Styx Drummer Todd Sucherman Releases Debut Solo Album, 'Last Flight Home'

Not only is today the 51st birthday of STYX drummer TODD SUCHERMAN, it's also the release day of his highly anticipated debut solo album, LAST FLIGHT HOME, via Aqua Pulse Records.

CDs, high-resolution audio WAV downloads, and limited-edition signed and numbered 180-gram vinyl LPs are available now on all digital outlets as well as his official website.

Paying homage to Todd's deep well of musical influences, the album is a melodic and deeply personal expression of the human experience. Each of the 10 compositions features Todd's vocals and deep pocket drumming.

PLEASE NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, post office policies are changing daily. Some international customers may experience a delay in receiving their orders. We want you to experience the music immediately, so all non-U.S. CD and vinyl customers will receive an .m4a file download link after their order is received. Files will be sent from Aqualpulse Records through WeTransfer (make sure to check your SPAM folder - link will be good for 7 days). This will allow you to begin enjoying Last Flight Home faster.





