Styx Drummer Todd Sucherman Releases Debut Solo Album, 'Last Flight Home'

Article Pixel May. 2, 2020  
Styx Drummer Todd Sucherman Releases Debut Solo Album, 'Last Flight Home'

Not only is today the 51st birthday of STYX drummer TODD SUCHERMAN, it's also the release day of his highly anticipated debut solo album, LAST FLIGHT HOME, via Aqua Pulse Records.

CDs, high-resolution audio WAV downloads, and limited-edition signed and numbered 180-gram vinyl LPs are available now on all digital outlets as well as his official website.

Paying homage to Todd's deep well of musical influences, the album is a melodic and deeply personal expression of the human experience. Each of the 10 compositions features Todd's vocals and deep pocket drumming.

PLEASE NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, post office policies are changing daily. Some international customers may experience a delay in receiving their orders. We want you to experience the music immediately, so all non-U.S. CD and vinyl customers will receive an .m4a file download link after their order is received. Files will be sent from Aqualpulse Records through WeTransfer (make sure to check your SPAM folder - link will be good for 7 days). This will allow you to begin enjoying Last Flight Home faster.



Next on Stage


Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Music in the Park Announces Lineup For This Summer's 'Peace, Love & Music: A Tribute To The Bands Of Woodstock'
  • BroadwayWorld Announces NEXT ON STAGE Singing Competition
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper- Live at 12pm!
  • BroCro Creative Launches Campaign To Support Local Businesses