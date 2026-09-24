Strange Pains to Release Debut Album THE DIAMOND DISTRICT I
Ted Bradley, drummer of EMPTY COUNTRY, produced the album with Joseph D'Agostino across locations including Somerville, Brooklyn, and Providence.
Strange Pains, the project of Boston-born songwriter Ted Bradley, has released his new album The Diamond District I. Produced, engineered, and mixed by Joseph D'Agostino (Cymbals Eat Guitars, Empty Country), the LP is accompanied by the release of a new single, 'Special Thing.' The LP is the first installment of Bradley's forthcoming double album The Diamond District, with its second half set to follow in 2027.
'Special Thing' finds Bradley caught between intimacy, memory, and altered perception. Built around a hazy declaration of devotion, the song drifts through images of nighttime, shifting light, imagined projections, and a world that seems to dissolve around the person at its center. Romantic but slightly uncanny, it captures the feeling of being completely absorbed in someone while already sensing that the moment may eventually exist only as memory.
Written over six years across Somerville, MA, Brooklyn, NY, and Providence, RI, The Diamond District is Strange Pains' debut double album. The record pairs shimmering guitars, towering hooks, and expansive arrangements with lyrics that resist fixed meanings. Rather than presenting definitive narratives, the songs function more like projective tests, inviting listeners to complete the picture with their own memories and emotional histories.
The Diamond District I and 'Special Thing' are out now.
Tracklist
01. Camino
02. Memory Man
03. Boomerang
04. Triple Over Time
05. Special Thing
06. Lucifer Disguised
07. Outside Today
08. Walking with Yves
09. Soon and So On
About Strange Pains
Strange Pains is the project of Boston-born songwriter Ted Bradley. Named after the song 'Strange Pains' by Boston cult favorites The Lot Six, the project explores the unstable border between emotion and interpretation, where memory bends, identity flickers, and songs behave less like stories than psychological weather. Bradley grew up absorbing the spectacle of MTV's late '80s and early '90s before discovering punk and alternative rock, influences that continue to shape Strange Pains' blend of immediate melodic songwriting and expansive guitar-driven arrangements.
Strange Pains can be found online at Blueandnotblue.com, on Instagram, YouTube, and Bandcamp.
Photo Credit: Matt Cosby
Photo Credit: Matt Cosby
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