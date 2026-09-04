Stick Men Release LET'S THRAK AGAIN, U.S. Tour to Launch Sept. 8 in Austin

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Stick Men, the progressive powerhouse featuring King Crimson's Tony Levin and Pat Mastelotto with multi-instrumentalist and composer Markus Reuter, have released their first album in over a decade, Let's THRAK Again (https://stickmen.bandcamp.com/), a Robert Fripp-sanctioned homage to King Crimson's THRAK.

The album is presented as two entirely distinct versions. Reel One, mixed by Stefano Castagna (producer/engineer for Super Eurobeat and founder of Ritmo & Blu Studio) and Reel Two, mixed by Fabio Trentini (producer/engineer and bassist for H-Blockx and Guano Apes). The two versions feature different mixes, alternate track sequences, and contrasting sonic perspectives that transform the material into two distinct listening experiences.

'Let's THRAK Again is 60 minutes of pure, kinetic energy,' notes the band. 'We didn't just write 12 new compositions; we designed an entirely new sonic vocabulary for them.'

Reflecting on the two reels concept, the trio adds: 'Our audience listens deeply. They don't just want to hear the notes; they want to understand the architecture of the sound. By having Stefano and Fabio approach the exact same music with completely different visions, we are handing the listener the ultimate audiophile puzzle. It's a roll of the dice, a sonic triptych, and a tribute to the heavy, mechanical impact of the original THRAK era.'

The album arrives as the band prepared to kick-off a Western North American tour with tickets available now via Stickmenband.com.

Stick Men Tour Dates

September 8 Austin, TX The 13th Floor

September 13 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theatre

September 14 Seattle, WA Hidden Hall

September 15 Portland, OR Starlight Patio & Lounge at the Star Theater

September 16 Eugene, OR Wow Hall

September 17 Corvallis, OR Whiteside Theatre

September 19 Stockton, CA Haggin Museum

September 20 Santa Cruz, CA UCSC Music Center

September 21 Petaluma, CA Mystic Theatre

September 22 Pacifica, CA Winters Tavern

September 24 Los Angeles, CA The Baked Potato

September 25 Los Angeles, CA The Baked Potato

September 27 Escondido, CA California Center for the Arts

September 29 Phoenix, AZ Walter Studios

September 30 Tucson, AZ La Rosa

The foundation of Stick Men rests on a musical partnership spanning decades, anchored by musicians who have helped shape modern rock.

Tony Levin (Peter Gabriel, John Lennon, Pink Floyd) is one of the most recorded and revered bass players in history. In Stick Men, he wields his signature Chapman Stick—a striking 12-string instrument played by tapping the fretboard with both hands like a piano. This technique allows him to execute heavy, driving bass lines and complex melodies simultaneously.

He is joined by his longtime King Crimson rhythm section partner, Pat Mastelotto (Mr. Mister, XTC), who commands a sprawling hybrid drum kit. By seamlessly blending raw acoustic drums with electronic pads, loops, and industrial samples, Mastelotto creates the band's massive, kinetic heartbeat.

To complete the triad, they are joined by Markus Reuter, a brilliant composer who plays his self-designed 8-string Touch Guitar. Utilizing a similar two-handed tapping technique, Reuter acts as the band's sonic architect, weaving everything from lush, cinematic chords to blistering, soaring leads. Together, this unique combination of instruments creates a sprawling, orchestral wall of sound that completely defies the traditional boundaries of a three-piece band.

Photo Credit: Jeff Myers



Photo Credit: Jeff Myers

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