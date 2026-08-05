Photos: BEAT to Launch 40-City US Tour Oct. 9, Boston Stop Nov. 6, 2026

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Adrian Belew, Steve Vai, Tony Levin and Terry Bozzio, performing together as BEAT, have announced a U.S. tour set to run 40 dates this fall, with a stop planned at the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston, MA, on November 6, 2026. The tour is scheduled to open October 9 at the Quarry Amphitheater in Santa Cruz, CA, and to conclude December 3 at Riverside, CA's Municipal Auditorium. General on-sale tickets are set to go live Friday, August 7 at 10AM local time, following an artist pre-sale that begins Tuesday, August 4 at noon Eastern using the password BEATTOUR.





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