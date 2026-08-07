BEAT Featuring Adrian Belew, Tony Levin & Steve Vai to Tour 12 Cities Oct.-Nov.

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Blue Note Presents is set to send the supergroup BEAT, made up of Adrian Belew, Tony Levin and Steve Vai, across 12 North American cities this fall, performing music from the catalog of KING CRIMSON. Drummer Terry Bozzio, known for his work with Frank Zappa and Missing Persons, will join the band for every date on the run, which is scheduled to begin October 9 in Santa Cruz, California, and close November 30 in Dallas, Texas.

Tickets are on sale now, including meet & greet opportunities, VIP packages and more. Tickets for all shows are available for purchase at https://beat-official.com/tour.

Tour Dates

October 9—Santa Cruz, CA—Quarry Amphitheater

October 10—Napa, CA—Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort

October 16—Denver, CO—Bellco Theatre

October 28—Columbus, OH—Palace Theatre

November 2—Montreal, QC—Theatre St-Denis

November 6—Boston, MA—Boch Center Wang Theatre

November 9—Newark, NJ—Prudential Hall at NJPAC

November 11—Rochester, NY—Kodak Center

November 17—Durham, NC—DPAC

November 19—Atlanta, GA—Cobb Energy Center

November 29—Austin, TX—ACL Live

November 30—Dallas, TX—Music Hall at Fair Park

The tour is scheduled to make stops at venues including the Bellco Theatre in Denver, the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston, Prudential Hall at NJPAC in Newark, DPAC in Durham and ACL Live in Austin, among other cities, before concluding at the Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas.

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