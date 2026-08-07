BEAT Featuring Adrian Belew, Tony Levin & Steve Vai to Tour 12 Cities Oct.-Nov.
Drummer Terry Bozzio will join the trio for every stop on the North American run.
Blue Note Presents is set to send the supergroup BEAT, made up of Adrian Belew, Tony Levin and Steve Vai, across 12 North American cities this fall, performing music from the catalog of KING CRIMSON. Drummer Terry Bozzio, known for his work with Frank Zappa and Missing Persons, will join the band for every date on the run, which is scheduled to begin October 9 in Santa Cruz, California, and close November 30 in Dallas, Texas.
Tickets are on sale now, including meet & greet opportunities, VIP packages and more. Tickets for all shows are available for purchase at https://beat-official.com/tour.
Tour Dates
October 9—Santa Cruz, CA—Quarry Amphitheater
October 10—Napa, CA—Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort
October 16—Denver, CO—Bellco Theatre
October 28—Columbus, OH—Palace Theatre
November 2—Montreal, QC—Theatre St-Denis
November 6—Boston, MA—Boch Center Wang Theatre
November 9—Newark, NJ—Prudential Hall at NJPAC
November 11—Rochester, NY—Kodak Center
November 17—Durham, NC—DPAC
November 19—Atlanta, GA—Cobb Energy Center
November 29—Austin, TX—ACL Live
November 30—Dallas, TX—Music Hall at Fair Park
The tour is scheduled to make stops at venues including the Bellco Theatre in Denver, the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston, Prudential Hall at NJPAC in Newark, DPAC in Durham and ACL Live in Austin, among other cities, before concluding at the Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas.