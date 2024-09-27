Stevie Nicks Releases New Music With Women's Right's Anthem 'The Lighthouse'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The iconic Grammy Award-winning, two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, legendary songstress Stevie Nicks releases the anthemic new single “The Lighthouse.” Written by Nicks pulling from her personal reflections and experiences, the song is meant as a battle cry to current, past, and future generations of women during this pivotal moment in history. Nicks was previously announced as Musical Guest on Saturday Night Live on October 12th.

In her own words Stevie speaks on the genesis of the song: "I wrote this song a few months after Roe V Wade was overturned. It seemed like overnight, people were saying “what can we, as a collective force, do about this…” For me, it was to write a song. It took a while because I was on the road. Then early one morning I was watching the news on TV and a certain newscaster said something that felt like she was talking to me ~ explaining what the loss of Roe v Wade would come to mean. I wrote the song the next morning and recorded it that night.

That was September 6, 2022. I have been working on it ever since. I have often said to myself, “This may be the most important thing I ever do. To stand up for the women of the United States and their daughters and granddaughters ~ and the men that love them.” This is an anthem." -Stevie Nicks

About Stevie Nicks

One of rock and roll’s most beloved and successful artists, Nicks, a multi-platinum Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter, has sold over 140 million albums including her solo work and as the heart and soul of Fleetwood Mac and has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice. She has ‘enchanted‘ audiences for decades with her thrilling mystical performances on stage, her unique songwriting skills, and her ongoing fashion influence. She continues to be an inspiration to many other female performers and has sustained the highest levels of love and respect from an ever-growing devoted fan base that spans many generations. Rolling Stone Magazine named Nicks "The Reigning Queen of Rock and Roll" and one of the "100 Greatest Singers of All Time.”

Photo credit: Randee St Nicholas

Comments