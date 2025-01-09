Steve Wynn (Dream Syndicate) Confirms Extensive European Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Steve Wynn, leader of the band The Dream Syndicate, founding member of The Baseball Project and solo artist, has confirmed an extensive 2025 European tour in support of the recent release of both his autobiography I Wouldn’t Say It If It Wasn’t True (Jawbone Press) and his first solo album in 12 years, Make It Right (Fire Records). Tickets available here.

A Night of Songs and Stories is a one-man show blending songs from and inspired by Wynn’s upcoming memoir along with a narrative structure of readings and storytelling. Fans can expect songs and stories from the time period of the book (1960-1988) with some surprising deep cuts and covers never performed before. The set will include a selection of evergreens and rarities from The Dream Syndicate’s catalogue along with reflective numbers from the new album as well, all adding up to an evening of a past revisited. Each show will feature a section called, The Hot Seat—a short Q&A session - with a special guest each night.

Steve Wynn 2025 Tour Dates – A Night of Songs and Stories:

January

1/23/25 @ Sunset Tavern, Seattle WA.

1/24/25 @ Fixin’ To, Portland, OR.

1/26/25 @ Make-Out Room, SF, CA.

1/29/25 @ Wayfarer, Costa Mesa, CA.

1/31/25 @ McCabe’s, Los Angeles, CA

February

2/10/25 @ Muziekgebouw, Eindoven, Netherlands

2/11/25 @ Paard, The Hague, Netherlands

2/12/25 @ Eureka, Zwolle, Netherlands

2/13/25 @ Flour, Amersfoort, Netherlands

2/14/25 @ Popuppodium Stadslab, Almelo, Netherlands

2/16/25 @ Cactus, Brugge, Belgium

2/17/25 @ Botanique, Brussels, Belgium

2/18/25 @ Djingel, Djangel, Antwerp, Belgium

2/19/25 @ Proust, Essen, Germany

2/20/25 @ Jubez, Karlsruhe, Germany

2/21/25 @ Laboratorium, Stuttgart, Germany

2/22/25 @ Boulevard Gold, Ulm, Germany

2/23/25 @ Theater Prasent, Innsbruck, Austria

2/25/25 @ Beat Club, Massing, Denmark

2/26/25 @ Chelsea, Vienna Austria

2/27/25 @Club Sax, Zagreb, Croatia

2/28/25 @ AG Club, Sarajevo, Bih

March

3/01/25 @ Dorcol Platz, Beograd, Serbia

3/02/25 @ Svilara, Novi Sad, Serbia

3/20/25 @ Duende, Thessaloniki, Greece

3/21/25 @ Gazarte, Athens, Greece

3/24/25 @ United Reformed Church, Oxted, UK

3/25/25 @ The Moth Club, London, UK

3/26/25 @ St. Lawrence Church, Biddulph, UK

3/27/25 @ The Chapel, Nottingham, UK

3/28/25 @ Literature Weekend Festival w/ Stewart Lee, Laugharne, UK

3/29/25 @ Swiss Cottage, Twyford, UK

3/30/25 @ The Cluny, Newcastle, UK

April

4/02/25 @ Teatro Dell’attrito, Imperia Italy

4/03/25 @ Blah Blah, Totino, Italy

4/04/25 @Arch Bellezza, Milano, Italy

4/05/25 @ Teatro Dei Bottoni, Pesaro, Italy

4/06/25 @ Sala Estense, Ferrara, Italy

4/08/25 @Auditorium 900, Napoli, Italy

4/09/25 @ Monk, Roma, Italy

4/11/25 @ Bronson, Ravenna, Italy

4/21/25 @ Twang, Stockholm, Sweden

4/22/25 @ Twang, Stockholm, Sweden (Sold Out)

4/23/25 @ StraDokkhuset, Trondheim, Norway

4/24/25 @ Kulturhus, Drammen, Norway

4/25/25 @ Stratsraaden, Bergen, Norway

4/26/25 @ Plan B, Malmo, Sweden

4/27/25 @ Rahuset, Copenhagen, Denmark

4/28/25 @ Train, Aarhus Denmark

4/29/25 @ Dexter, Odense, Denmark

May

5/2/25 @ CQAF, Belfast, Ireland

5/3/25 @ Kilkenny Roots, Kilkenny, Ireland

5/4/25 @ Kilkenny Roots, Kilkenny, Ireland

I Wouldn’t Say It If It Wasn’t True is the vivid and revealing memoir from leader and founder of one of the most revered indie-rock bands of the 1980s, The Dream Syndicate. It’s a tale of writing songs and playing in bands as a conduit to a world its author could once have barely imagined—a world of indie and major labels, luxury tour buses, and sold-out theatres, but also one of alcohol, drugs, and a low-level rock’n’roll Babylon. Ultimately, it’s a tale of redemption, with music as a vehicle for artistic and personal transformation and transcendence.

Make It Right features contributions from Mike Mills (R.E.M.), Vicki Peterson (The Bangles), Chris Schlarb (Psychic Temple), Emil Nikolaisen (Serena Maneesh), Linda Pitmon (The Baseball Project) and a cast of dozens. The songs aren’t directly autobiographical although the album does start with “Santa Monica,” the city and boulevard where Wynn was born and concludes with “Roosevelt Avenue,” the main thoroughfare of the Queens neighborhood in New York City that he calls home today.

“I can’t wait to bring A Night of Songs and Stories tour to Europe in support of my recent memoir I Wouldn’t Say It If It Wasn’t True and my first solo album in 12 years, Make It Right,” said Steve Wynn. “This is my most extensive European tour as a solo artist and I’ll be combining music with stories and a Q & A portion as well with special guests each night.”

ABOUT STEVE WYNN

Steve Wynn is a founding member of The Dream Syndicate, whose debut album, The Days Of Wine And Roses, is widely regarded as a cornerstone of the indie/alternative rock scene of the 1980s. He has also enjoyed a prolific solo career, touring the world on a regular basis and performing and recording in groups such as Danny & Dusty, Gutterball, and The Baseball Project (also featuring R.E.M. founders Mike Mills and Peter Buck).

He scored two Norwegian hit TV shows, Dag and Exit, and his songs have been covered by Luna, Yo La Tengo, and Concrete Blonde, among others. I Wouldn’t Say It If It Wasn’t True is his first book. He lives in New York City.

